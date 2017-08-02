Robert Olan named adult education volunteer of year

The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development Adult Education State Conference last week applauded efforts to provide Johnson County citizens with a new adult education/GED classroom. Among the accolades was our own Robert Olan being named the Volunteer of the Year.

The recipient of the award is nominated by a TAACE member and demonstrates leadership and innovation in the classroom.

When Olan decided to attend Northeast State Community College in 2011, he fit right into the atmosphere at the Elizabethton campus. While in school, he made friends with the more traditional students, lending his time and talents to tutor his classmates and encourage them not to give up but to persevere.

Tutoring and encouraging his classmates during his time at Northeast State Community College was the beginning of Olan’s work as a volunteer teacher.

In 2013, Olan began volunteering as a tutor and part-time teacher for the Johnson County Adult Education Program. Olan has helped countless adults here earn their high school equivalency diploma. His ability to reach adult students of all learning levels is an ability that not all teachers have. As an enthusiastic motivator, Olan inspires students to believe in themselves and to succeed.

Karla Prudhomme was asked to be a presenter at the annual state conference.

Prudhomme is a lead instructor in District 1 which includes Johnson and Carter counties. She earned her master’s degree in education with a concentration in adult education from Western Kentucky University. She was awarded Instructor of the Month last November. She is a strong advocate of the adult education program because she knows the impact it has on lives.

“We are here and ready to help those wanting to change their lives by earning their high school equivalency diploma, and possibly even going on to college – all free of charge,” states Prudhomme.

Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms, located at 372 Cold Springs Road (side entrance of the Department of Human and Child Services building). Classes will be held four days a week, and there are night classes to accommodate working adults.

Some students are able to earn their diplomas in less than a month.

Classes are free and HiSet (GED) Testing is free.