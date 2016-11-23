Longhorns wear down Princeton Hall Trojans 84-67

By: Tim Chambers

Johnson County did to Princeton Hall, North Carolina what Science Hill did to them just prior to taking the court in this contest. The Longhorns wore them down with their depth and came away with a big 84-67 win in the Hall of Champions game played inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium on Friday.

It was a good win for Longhorns after battling Science Hill tooth and nail for nearly three and one half quarters.

Head coach Austin Atwood liked what he saw from his team in their follow-up game.

“Jacobs is definitely a Division 1 player, a 14-year-old freshman who had 35 points,” said Atwood. “Plus they had a 6’6 center, 250, who made us work hard. We came back and shot it well in the first quarter and opened up a lead. We got to play a lot of people but the difference was we shot it well. This was a pretty good night for us.”

The Trojans showed up with only five players but all of them were talented. They were forced to leave most of their team back in Charlotte due to a team infraction.

Fans still got to see a future Division 1 basketball player in freshman standout Tyler Jacobs. The 6’5 guard fired in 35 points with 17 coming in the final quarter.

It was an impressive showing by the future phenomena who hit eight treys, but the game was well over by then.

Johnson County rode the play of Blake Atwood to take an 18-11 lead after one. The sophomore point guard fired in 10 points including two treys that at one point put them up by a baker’s dozen.

Bud Icenhour and Dawson Snyder also had three-point baskets in the quarter helping the Horns gain some serious momentum.

Snyder found the hot hand in the second quarter by knocking down two treys en route to eight points. A pair of baskets by Nathan Arnold and four free throws from Jordan Edes extended their halftime lead at 40-21.

Johnson County caught fire in the third quarter, swishing 4-of-6 treys from long range. Nathan Arnold helped put the game away hitting three straight that extended their lead at 58-37 late in the period.

Zack Eller’s three-ball in the final seconds gave Johnson County a 63-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

