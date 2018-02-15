Longhorns ready to kick off District Tourney

By Tim Chambers

It is do-or-die time for both Johnson County teams as they face elimination games in the first round of the District Tournament that scheduled to be played at Elizabethton High School.

The Lady Longhorns will open up play on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Unicoi County, while the boys will face Sullivan Central on Friday at 6 p.m.

Johnson County dropped a pair of games to the Lady Blue Devils during the regular season while the boys split a couple of games with Central.

The Lady Longhorns fell 53-46 at home but lost 63-35 at Unicoi in a game where they were minus their two starting post players, Emmy Miller and Taylor Parsons.

Miller had 18 points against the Lady Devils at home while Parsons collected eight points and 12 rebounds.

The Horns must find a way to shut down Unicoi’s Halie Padgett who scored 20 points in their close win at Johnson County.

The boys fell 58-53 at Sullivan Central in a game that shot a frigid 27 percent from the field. They bounced back to defeat the Cougars handily 69-49 at Johnson County holding their leading scorer Jordan Self to only four points.

The Longhorns shot 55 percent in their win over Central and had three players in double figures and another one with nine.

The Longhorn boys and girls will move on to the regional tournament next week if they can each gather a win in the first round.

District 1-AA Basketball Tournament

At Elizabethton High School, Treadway Gymnasium

GIRLS

Wednesday, February 14

Game 1 – No. 2 Sullivan South (20-9) vs. No. 7 Happy Valley (5-23) 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 15

Game 2 – No. 3 Unicoi County (18-8) vs. No. 6 Johnson County (6-18), 6:00 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 4 Sullivan East (14-17) vs. No. 5 Elizabethton (9-18), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 17

Game 4 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 – No. 1 Sullivan Central (14-9) vs Game 3 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, February 19

Consolation – Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 6:00 p.m.

Championship – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS

Wednesday, February 14

Game 1 – No. 2 Sullivan East (17-12) vs. No. 7 Happy Valley (6-21), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 16

Game 2 – No. 3 Johnson County (18-9) vs. No. 6 Sullivan Central (9-17), 6:00 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 4 Elizabethton (8-20) vs. No. 5 Sullivan South (15-15), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 17

Game 4 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:00 p.m.

Game 5 – No. 1 Unicoi County (18-11) vs. Game 3 winner, 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 20

Consolation – Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 6:00 p.m.

Championship – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m.