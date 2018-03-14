Church Announcements

Roan Creek Baptist Church

has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Is your child signed up for

CBM’s Released Time Education Program?

Make sure your child joins over 900 Johnson County students as they participate in Children’s Bible Ministries’ Released Time Education Program (CBM Time). Chapels are held in churches of four different denominations with community volunteers. Why Released Time? God tells us in Deuteronomy 11 to teach the children when we sit in the house, walk along the road, when we lie down and rise up, all the time. In obedience to Him, we need to be teaching our children about Him. What? Teaching Biblical truths & values through Bible stories. Who? Over 900 Johnson County students, grades 1-8. When? A one hour Bible chapel (CBM Time) each month, October through April. What will they do? Memorize Bible verses and hear an exciting Bible story. Students will also have an opportunity to sign up for Mailbox Bible Lessons. The boys and girls learn that God can be a significant part of their lives. If you would like to volunteer to help with Released Time, please call us. For more information, contact Mike Whitehouse at 727-1941 or email at mjstenn@gmail.com.

Mountain City First United Methodist Church invites all to contemporary worship service

Mountain City First United Methodist Church would like to invite you to its contemporary worship service on Sunday at 6:00 pm. Dress is casual and the music is modern. Come and have fun as we worship God.

Roan Creek Baptist Church Children’s

Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser March 17

Do you want to help teach children about the word of God? Please join us at Roan Creek Baptist Church Children’s Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser. All proceeds go to the Children’s Department to help send them to camp this summer.

When: Saturday, March 17, 2018, Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Where: RCBC Fellowship Hall, Cost: $8.00 or donation. Your meal will include Pancakes, Sausage, juice, and coffee.

Grief Share at First Baptist Church

February 20

After a very successful Grief Share Ministry last fall, First Baptist Church is again offering this Bible based, Christ-centered grief recovery support group. Healing from your grief is not easy. It’s a long and sometimes painful process. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics through DVD presentations. The program will also include journaling, workbooking, and group discussions. This 13-week cycle will begin Tuesday, February 20, with two-hour sessions held each Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. If you have lost a loved one through death and are seeking help with the grieving process, registration forms are available in the church office at 421 W. Main St. or you may call the church office at 727-9711 for more information. Registration deadline is February 5. The course will be led by Norma Roark BS, GC-C and RoseEdda Fore. The cost for the material is $15.00. Join us and begin your journey from mourning to joy.

Simple Faith Quartet at

First Freewill Baptist Church- March 17

The Simple Faith Quartet is coming to town. Come by First Freewill Baptist Church on Saturday, March 17 to enjoy this wonderful group of singers. Everyone is welcome. Come to 319 Hemlock Street in Mountain City, TN at 7 p.m.

HOLY WEEK NOONDAY SERVICES WITH LIGHT LUNCH:

During the week days preceding Easter, March 26 – 30, First United Methodist Church, 128 North Church Street, will host the JC Ministerial Alliance’s noon – day services. A light lunch will be provided at noon by FUMC’s United Methodist Women, and the worship service will begin at 12:30. The following ministers will bring the messages: Monday – Dr. Gale Hartley, Bethany Baptist Church; Tuesday – Dewayne Dickson, First Christian Church; Wednesday-Con Sauls, Mountain City Presbyterian Church; Thursday – Josh Gibbons, Victory Chapel Church; Friday – Scott Wilks, First United Methodist Church. There will be a Community Sunrise Service on Easter Sunday at First Christian Church at 7a.m. followed by breakfast.

FCC Christian Life Center Open House

First Christian Church would like to invite you to an open house at our new Christian Life Center this Saturday, March 17th, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. We will be serving free hot dogs, chips, drinks, and freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. You may have watched throughout the last year as the building went up and we invite you to come take a look at the interior. We will also have news about new ministries we will be starting in the Christian Life Center and information on renting the hall for events. The FCC Christian Life Center is located at 315 West Main Street.

Little Doe Baptist Church

Women on Mission

Sponsoring a Missions fundraiser dinner on Sunday, March 18th, 12:00-2:00 p.m. Adult meals are $7.00 and Children’s meals are $3. The church is located on HWY 167 close to the intersection of HWY 67. Carryouts are available.

First Baptist Church Preschool

Early Registration- March 14

First Baptist Church Preschool will be having early registration and an Open House on Wednesday, March 14, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. If you have a preschool age child, 3-5 years of age, and are interested in Preschool for the 2018-2019 school year, stop by or call 423-727-9711.

The Spencers at Way of the Cross Revival Center- March 30

The Spencers are coming to town. Come by Way of the Cross Revival Center at 1677 South Shady Street on Good Friday (March 30) to enjoy good Christian music. Everyone is welcome. Call 423-895-3093 or 423-727-7674 for more information.

Victory Chapel Cowboy Church Services- March 24 & 25

Victory Chapel Cowboy Church welcomes you to join us in our special services coming up with Pastor Rick Back and family at 917 Medical Park Drive in Mountain City. Services are on Saturday, March 24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 25 at 10:35 a.m. and 6 p.m.