Buddy Dowell went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on January 14, 2018. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Will and Josie Dowell, mother Buelah and ex-wife Gloria. He leaves behind one son, Michael and wife Shirley of Texas, four grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, several cousins, 4 nieces and many friends.

Born March 1, 1941 Buddy was raised on the family farm and graduated high school. After graduation he joined the Army and moved away to Texas and Illinois for several years. He returned to Mountain City later and helped his grandmother Josie Dowell around the farm until her death in 1979.

He enjoyed music and collected records, cassettes and reel to reel recording of his favorite old country music and folk singers. He loved his pit bulls, especially Grubworm – the one who seemed to understand Buddy best.

If you knew Buddy you know he had a way with words. Here are three favorites of his:

Some fools will find a quarter, then spend the rest of their lives looking at the ground. -Buddy D.

I still haven’t figured out how to communicate with him…but I don’t mind practicing. Buddy D.

If I tell you a bullfrog gives milk, you’d best grab a pail and get ta milkin’! -Buddy D.