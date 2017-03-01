Swift says it’s good to be back home again

Hi folks. I’m back. My gratitude goes out to all the people who expressed their prayers and well wishes for me after my fall at home and subsequent health problems. A big “thank you” to those who were so helpful and encouraging during my stay in the hospital and nursing home. Also, I would not forget the kindness of the rescue squad and the emergency room personal of Johnson County Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center. I continue to need your prayers as time goes on.

It is good to be back home. I remember reading some years ago an article that gave tips on writing. One piece of advice was to write from experience. If I were to do that, it would take a lot of words and probably several columns as well. Suffice it to say, except for my health problems, there were some positives. I already knew on a certain level how dependent we are on others, but that fact was reinforced as time after time my needs were met in a loving and caring way.

But it only takes a while away from home to appreciate home.

As I grow older I try not to find myself too far from the home hearth. Also it is important to remember that as we are on the receiving end of kindness and caring, we should reciprocate. President Abraham Lincoln is credited with saying, “Kindness is the only service that will stand the storm of life and not wash out. It will wear well and will be remembered long after the prism of politeness or the complexion of courtesy has faded away.”

No Man Is An Island, is a poem written by the famous English poet John Donne. An excerpt from that poem follows:

No Man is an island.

Entire of itself,

Every man is a piece of the continent,

A part of the main.

If a clod be washed away by the sea,

Europe is the less.

I have always believed that no man is an island. But I am even more convinced of that now.

Thank you!