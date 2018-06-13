Join TN Men’s Health Network in celebration of Men’s Health Month

June is Men’s Health Month and groups across the state and around the country are joining Tennessee Men’s Health Network (TMHN) and the national Men’s Health Network in celebration of this awareness period. The purpose of Men’s Health Month is to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys.

The month is anchored by International Men’s Health Week, June 11-17, the week ending on Father’s Day, a special awareness period recognized by Congress and the Tennessee General Assembly each year. Additional support comes from all 50 governors who declare Men’s Health Week in their states.

Men’s Health Month is celebrated with screenings, health fairs, media appearances, and other health education and outreach activities. These events help ensure a healthier future for men and their families. For a partial listing of events, visit: http://www.menshealthnetwork.org/calendar.htm.

“While men continue to live sicker and die younger,” Mike Leventhal, Executive Director for TMHN explained, “awareness and outreach efforts like those conducted in June reach men and their families where they live, work, play, and pray. These special events have made a positive impact in the lives of men and women.”

Additionally, Men’s Health Network has developed a new program called Wear BLUE, designed to raise awareness and educate men, women, and their families of the need to end the silent crisis in men’s health. Workplaces, community groups, places of worship, and others are encouraged to host a Wear BLUE event in their community. Information, tools, and resources can be found at www.wearblueformen.com.

Health care providers, public policy makers, the media, and individuals can use Men’s Health Month and the Wear BLUE program to encourage men and boys to seek regular medical advice and early treatment for disease. In celebration of Men’s Health Month, MHN is launching a number of larger awareness campaigns including ones focused on fibromyalgia, incontinence, fertility, bladder cancer, uninsured issues, public service announcements, and prostate health.

“With prostate, cardiovascular, mental, and other health issues adversely impacting the lives of our men, awareness periods like this help end the silence surrounding men’s health and make it OK for men and boys to talk and take action about their health,” shared Judy Seals-Togbo, Mid-South Program Director for Women Against Prostate Cancer (www.womenagainstprostatecancer.org).

“This Father’s Day we all should try to help the men we love take charge of their health. MHN has resources and programs that can help them do that,” added Dr. Tom Rogers, M.D., TMHN Advisory Board member and Medical Director of Performance Medicine.

For interviews or to learn more about Men’s Health Month contact info@menshealthweek.org or 865.406.0129 or visit us online at www.menshealthmonth.com.

Tennessee Men’s Health Network (TMHN) is an affiliate of the international Men’s Health Network. TMHN serves all men in Tennessee with special attention to those men who have low income in the urban, rural and other underserved areas of Tennessee. Tennessee Men’s Health Network is classified as a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. For more information visit www.menshealthnetwork.org or call 865.406.0129.