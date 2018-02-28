Help kids get the most out of music education

(StatePoint) As the list of known benefits of music education grows, you may be wondering how you can help your kids get the most out of their efforts. Here are five ways to help make music education a success.

1. Be encouraging. Learning music is hard work, but it shouldn’t feel that way. Keep it positive and be encouraging. Fostering a love of music is only possible if a child enjoys practicing and playing. If your child is taking lessons, be sure that is or her teacher practices a similar philosophy.

2. Get practical. Incorporate practical engagement and games to make it fun. For example, learn new musical words with body actions like clapping and stomping, so students can better understand the rhythm and music through movement.

3. Be contemporary. Many kids will prefer playing what they already know and love. If your child is learning to play piano or keyboard, consider a new digital instrument that makes learning the latest tunes easy, such as Casio’s LK- 265 keyboard. Outfitted with lighted keys, a voice fingering guide and a Step-up Lesson System, beginners are able to learn built-in songs at their own individual pace. The instrument can also connect to Casio’s Chordana Play app — a free app that displays the correct keyboard position for both hands in real-time. The app is expandable through downloadable MIDI files, so students can customize lessons to their taste.

4. Pace yourself. Every child has his or her own musical aptitude and passion for learning. To ensure that your kids are neither overwhelmed nor bored, discover the pace that works best for each individual and don’t pressure anyone into rushing or slowing down.

5. Set goals. Whether it’s working to perfect a particular song, or it’s practicing for a talent show, setting achievable goals can be a great motivation for budding musicians.