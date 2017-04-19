Another Easter has come and gone

By: Jack Swift

Christians celebrated Easter in many parts of the world Sunday, April 16. Maybe for many of them it was a time of reflection and renewal. Reflection on the sacrifice God the Father and Christ His Son made and renewal in view of that great sacrifice. Perhaps some will bolster their hope because of the resurrection of Christ Jesus for the Holy Bible says that through His resurrection, we have hope and confidence for the future. Romans 5:2-7 has these words: “Through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand. And we boast in the hope of the glory of God. Not only so but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character hope.”

I would have to say that Easter is one of my favorite holidays. It is marked by church services with emphasis put on appropriate Easter themed music, an Easter sermon and sometimes special music such as a cantata or similar program. Moreover, there are usually games and activities for the children. Easter egg hunts are featured in many areas of the world.

The Easter story is one of wonder and amazement. The Bible in Mark Chapter 16 tells of the resurrection of Jesus: “And when the Sabbath was past, Mary Magdalene, and Mary the mother of James, and Salome, had bought sweet spices, that they might come and anoint him. And very early in the morning the first day of the week, they came unto the sepulcher at the rising of the sun. And they said among themselves, “Who shall roll us away the stone from the door of the sepulcher”? And when they looked, they saw that the stone was rolled away; for it was very great. And entering into the sepulcher, they saw a young man sitting on the right side, clothed in a long white garment; and they were affrighted. And he said unto them, ‘Be not affrighted: ye seek Jesus of Nazareth, which was crucified: he is risen; he is not here: behold the place where they laid him. But go your way, tell his disciples and Peter that he goeth before you into Galilee: there shall see him as he said unto you.’” The date for Easter is not a fixed date on the calendar but it floats around each year. The date of Easter is usually the first Sunday after the first Full Moon occurring on or after the March equinox.