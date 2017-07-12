Zack Parsons dominates but Johnson County loses 12-2

By Tim Chambers

Johnson County’s Little League All-Stars led by Zack Parsons dominated the highly regarded Johnson City American team for four plus innings on Monday night at Daniel Boone. Once he departed the mound, the roof caved in.

Johnson County led 2-1 when Parsons exceeded his 85-total pitch count with one out in the fifth inning. The Americans scored 11 runs in the same frame after his departure and won 12-2 in District play.

Parsons allowed only one hit, a bunt single by Jackson White in the second inning that led to a run. He struck out 11 batters, walked five and hit a batter in 4 1/3 innings.

“Zack pitched a wonderful game,” said Johnson County’s manager Gary Woodard. “They knew we were in the thing and that we came to win. He threw a lot of pitches in the second that kept him from finishing. He and the entire team played their hearts out. I’m very proud of them for that.”

Parsons had to pitch out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning after White led off with a bunt single and scored. He struck out leadoff and second batter in the order to escape further damage.

He also swung a mean stick to help his cause. He doubled in the first inning, scoring Isaiah Curd who had walked for a 1-0 lead.

His RBI double in the third brought home Dakota Holt, allowing them to surge back in front 2-1.

Johnson County wasted a golden opportunity to gain another run in the second. Peyton Pavusek led off with a towering triple off the right centerfield fence but was left stranded on third.

Tanner Putnam’s infield single was the only other hit for Johnson County.

White started on the mound for Johnson City and pitched two strong innings. He was 3-3 at the plate including a home run and a double in the 11-run fifth.

Parsons was 2-3 with two RBI’s for Johnson County.

“We could have saved him and maybe won on Tuesday but the kids wanted to beat the best team in it,” added Woodard. ‘We had them on the ropes, but we just couldn’t get them out after he left. They hit the ball well off our relievers. Everyone did their best and I’m pleased with that.”

Johnson County was set to play Johnson City Majors in a losers bracket game on Tuesday.