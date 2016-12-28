Youth League recap

The future stars on the hardwood took to the court just before Santa’s arrival on December 17 and 19 for a smorgasbord of games. The teams will be back in action on Thursday, January 5 with four games each on tap at Doe School and Roan Creek Elementary.

December 17 Results

C- League

Mountain City #2 (32)

Doe #1 (6)

The one-two punch of Carter Atwood and Gage Grissom scored 12 points each while leading MC2 to their big win. Dylan Reece added six points and Bryson Kimbrell had two for the winners.

Oliver Pritchard scored all six points for Doe 1.

Mountain City #5 (19)

Mountain City #3 (8)

Josie Grindstaff scored all 19 points in MC5’s victor over rival MC3. C.J. Lipford the eight points that MC3 was able to muster.

Doe #1 (14)

Roan Creek #1 (7)

Graham Long blistered the nets for 12 points leading Doe 1 to its victory. Brayden Dickens scored the other two points for Doe.

Konnor Stines had four points and C.J. Brown added 3 for RC1.

B League

Roan Creek (24)

Laurel (12)

Joe Joe Church scored a dozen points in Roan Creek’s win over Laurel. Sammy Seivers had a good scoring eight for the winners. Josh Potter tossed in four.

Eli Tester had seven points to lead Laurel. Braxton Bragg had the other five points.

Mountain City #2 (22)

Mountain City #1 (7)

MC2 got six points each from Carson Jennings, Andrew Long and Carter Rhudy in its big win over MC1. Derek Barid added four points to cap off a well balanced attack.

Zack Lunceford scored the seven points that MC1 was able to put up on the board.

A League

Mtn. City #1 (45)

Doe #2 (18)

The red hot shooting of George Grill and Peyton Pavusek powered MC1 to a huge victory. Grill fired in 21 points and Pavusek tossed in 18 to lead the way. Gaston Dugger with four and Evan Dollar’s two points closed out the scoring for MC1.

Christian Lipford had a good game scoring 13 points for Doe. Cole Warlock had three points and Jason Faulks provided two.

Doe #1 (47)

Doe #3 (18)

Austin West tickled the twine for 17 points and Moonlight Graham Reece added 10 in Doe 1’s win over Doe 3. Doe 1 had five other players to score. Caleb Pierce (6 points), Conner Pierce (4 points), Sebastian Adams (4 points), Brayden Gentry (2 points) and Sam Swecker (2 points) all contributed.

Mckenzie Kelly led Doe 3 with six points. Isaiah Curd, Isaiah Willis and Eric Isaacs added four points each.

December 19

B League

Roan Creek #2 (25)

Mountain City #1 (18)

Roan Creek was flowing nicely in their seven point win over MC1.

Landon Lipford and Juan Mejia had eight points each for the winners. Gunner Hutchins fired in six and Jack Dunn added three.

Zack M led MC1 with 12 points. Sarah scored four points and Izzy Thompson came up with two.

Doe #2 (24)

Laurel 11

Josiah McEwen and Chris Reece tossed in 10 points each in Doe’s win over Laurel. Colton Arnold and Aaron Ferguson had two points each for the winners.

Audrey Savery led Laurel in scoring with eight. Kendon Keith provided two and Emma Savery tallied one.

A –League

Mountain City #3 (46)

Doe #3 (24)

Dominic Kelly dazzled the crowd scoring 31 points for MC3 in a 22 point win over Doe 3. Nick Speed had a big game scoring 11. Ethan Reece added four points.

Eric Isaacs and Isaiah Curd scored 10 and eight points respectively for Doe. McKenzie Kelly had three and Ashlyn Pass scored the other two.

Doe #1 (32)

Mtn. City 1 (17)

Doe 1 remained undefeated by knocking off MC1 in a big way. Austin West led the way with 12 points while Graham Reece added eight. Caleb Pierce added six points while Conner Pierce tossed in four. Sam Swecker scored the other two points.

Peyton Pavusek led MC1 with eight points. George Grill, Evan Dollar and Chris Grill all scored three apiece.

Girls League

Mtn. City #1 (23)

Laurel (5)

Peyton Gentry had 12 points in the win MC1’s win over Laurel. Sierra Greene provided four. Braden scored three, Sarah had two and so did Lexie.

Ryleigh Icenhour scored four points for Laurel. Marissa Summerow had the other one.

Mtn. City #2 (22)

Roan Creek (7)

Patty Lipford scored six points to lead MC2 to their win. Cholie Ballard finished with two points and Audrey Savery had four. Kendyl Kleine and Aubrie Baird scored a bucket each for MC2. Natalie Oliver sank a free throw.

Sarah Icenhour had four points for Roan Creek. Harley Wykle scored the other three.

Please note that all the names are spelled the way that we received them. We were unable to obtain the last names for a few players.