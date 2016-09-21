Youth League Longhorns take two from Unicoi; Mighty Mites and Grasscutters prevail

By Tim Chambers

If winning is sweet then Saturday’s victory over Unicoi County was like taking a trip through Willie Wonka’s chocolate factory for Johnson County’s Grasscutters squad and the Mighty Mites.

Coach Austin Atwood’s team prevailed 28-0 in grass-cutters play while the Mighty-Mites were impressive in their 32-0 win.

The Junior Pee-Wees gave an outstanding effort before falling to the Blue Devils 19-8.

Grasscutters

Johnson County 28

Unicoi County 0

The Longhorns provided several big plays in their shutout win over Unicoi County.

Kyle Maples provided an early 52-yard touchdown run to spark the Horns but that was only the beginning.

Nathaniel Walker added a 10-yard run, then followed that up with a “nifty” 50-yard touchdown jaunt.

Carson Jennings broke loose for a 35-yard touchdown to close out the Longhorns’ scoring.

Carter Atwood and Jennings added conversion runs after the TDs. Jennings also tossed a pass to Kaden Blevins that resulted in a two-point conversion.

Walker rushed for 105 yards to top the Horns in that department. Maples added 55 more to the cause. Jennings accounted for 35 while Juan Mejia provided 10.

Jennings completed his only pass, a 10-yarder to Atwood.

The Longhorns compiled 200 yards of total offense with 190 coming on the ground.

Meija and Colton Grindstaff delivered three tackles apiece to pace the defense. Maple, Jennings, Darren Chappell, Christopher Thomas, Jamie Jones and Atwood collected two apiece. Hunter Paisley, Rylee Henson, Eli Tester, Andrew Long, Kaden Blevins, Walker and Ethan Stout had one each.

Walker picked off a pair of passes while Jennings and Paisley provided one interception each.

Mighty Mites

Johnson County 32

Unicoi County 0

Sawyer Marshall rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mighty Mite Horns to its third straight victory.

Marshall had touchdown runs of 75, 65 and 10 yards. Brock Jones added 75 yards on the ground including a 55-yard TD. Daniel Yax scored on a 12 yard run and finished with 35 yards rushing.

The Longhorns compiled a whopping 315 rushing yards.

Jones and Ian Lewis each had extra point runs.

Lewis and Marshall led the defense with 10 tackles apiece. Hunter McElyea recorded eight. Jones and Avery Blevins tallied four apiece. Yax, Grayson Henley, Camden Johnson and Mason Luckett had two each.

McElyea contributed a game high three sacks. Marshall had an interception that would have been a touchdown but was blown dead due to the mercy rule. Lewis finished with a fumble recovery.

Junior Pee-Wee

Unicoi County 19

Johnson County 8

The Junior Pee-Wee Longhorns fought hard against the Blue Devils but were unable to come out with a victory.

Kyle Sluder provided their only score by taking a kickoff back 52 yards for a touchdown. Graham Reece tossed a two-point conversion pass to Ethan Simcox that closed out the scoring. Reece also came up with an interception.

Austin McElyea had his first tackle of the season that stood out on defense. Evan Dollar played well while in the game but broke his arm and will be out for the year. Ashton Dollar did a good job of blocking at tight end.

All three teams will play at home against Unaka on Saturday.