Youth Leage Longhorns sweep Unaka Rangers on Saturday

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com

Like Christmas candy, victory tasted sweet for the Junior Pee Wee Longhorns on Saturday afternoon inside of Paul McEwen Stadium. Johnson County earned its first victory of the season by crushing Unaka 38-0 while the Grasscutters and Mighty-Mites prevailed 12-0 and 41-14.

Junior Pee Wee

Johnson County 38

Unaka 0

The Horns looked sharper than a double-edged sword on their first drive and it continued throughout the game.

Kyle Sluder got them on the board first with a 33-yard touchdown run with 3:42 remaining in the first quarter. A 23-yard run by Graham Reece set up the score after a short kickoff.

The Longhorns used a pair of good defensive plays to set up their next score.

Hunter Walker’s sack and fumble recovery came after Nate Dorman had crushed the quarterback on the prior play.

Braden Cornett awarded them both with a 16-yard touchdown run just before the quarter ended. Sluder tacked on the 2-point conversion for a 14-0 advantage. And it kept getting better as the game went on.

It looked as though the Horns had wasted runs of 21 and 27 yards by Reece on their next drive after reaching the five-yard line. They were hit with a pair of penalties that foiled that drive, but the little lefty made sure they didn’t come up empty-handed.

Reece picked off a Ranger’s pass and returned it 12 yards for a TD seconds later. They held a 19-0 lead at the half.

The Longhorns kept piling it on, getting a pair of touchdown runs by Ashton Dollar.

Gage Stout scored their final touchdown on a 48-yard interception return. Ethan Simcox had a two-point conversion catch from Reece in the half.

Reece completed six passes for 85 yards, including five to Simcox that netted 75. Hunter Walker had a 10-yard reception and 41 yards rushing.

Reece led the ground game with 67 yards on five carries. Sluder added 54 including his TD run. Cornett logged 31 and a score. Dollar provided 21 yards and two touchdowns.

The line led by Noah Brown (Shull) and Walker played outstanding as did Dorman. Simcox had a great game on both sides of the ball as did Reece and Sluder.

Mighty Mites

Johnson County 41

Unaka 14

