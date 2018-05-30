White Sox starve off Dodgers 10-8

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

One big inning led to a huge victory for the White Sox on Thursday night at Cunningham Park. The Sox scored five times in the second inning then held off a late Dodgers rally for a 10-8 victory in major league play. The Dodgers got on the board first by scoring twice in their first at-bat. Nate King blasted a triple scoring Landon Greene who had walked. He later crossed the plate on a wild pitch for a 2-0 advantage. The Sox got one run back in the bottom half after Hunter Paisley walked then scored on a wild pitch.

The Sox exploded for five runs in the second inning to surge out in front 6-2. Grayson Espinoza, Silas Avent, Isaac Lewis and Paisley all walked and scored. Juan Mejia crushed a three-run triple to highlight the inning along with a run-scoring double from Jackson Clifton. The Dodgers craved into the deficit in the third on a two-run double by Ezra Howard to pull them closer at 6-4. Eli Horne, Grayson Holt, and Landon Greene would all score to get them closer at 6-5.

Walks continued to plague the Dodgers as the White Sox collected 16 free passes that led to the majority of their runs. Darren Chappel, Christopher Canter, and Espinoza would cross the plate in the fifth inning that gave the Sox a commanding 10-5 advantage. That’s when the Dodgers almost mounted a remarkable comeback.

Nate King got things started with a single then scored on a towering triple off the bat of Howard. Ethan Smith got in on the act by scoring Howard with a line drive double, but the Sox would retire the next three batters which allowed them to escape with the victory.Clifton and Mejia had the only hits in the game for the Sox.

Howard led the Dodgers going 2-2 with a double, triple and two RBI’s. King went 2-3 with a triple and two RBI’s. Smith had the only other hit. Nate Dorman picked up the win for the White Sox with relief help from Isaac Lewis who recorded the save. The Dodgers managed to throw three pitchers in the game.

Dodgers 203 003 – 8 5

White Sox 150 22x – 10 2

WP—Dorman

Save—Lewis