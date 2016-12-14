Warriors rally past Longhorns 63-58

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

“Dry Run” is a nice community located in Johnson County but for five minutes it destination was Warrior Hill in Carter County on Monday. A long “Dry Run” by the Longhorns allowed Happy Valley to overcome a nine-point deficit and win 62-5 8 inside of Bayless Gymnasium.

The Longhorns held a 63-33 advantage after three quarters of play before Happy Valley made their move. They used a 16-0 run to start the fourth quarter which paved the way to their remarkable victory.

“The fourth quarter run hurt us but the one before halftime did too,” said JCHS’ head coach Austin Atwood. “We were up nine with a chance to go up by 11 and they scored seven straight. That was partly because we didn’t do a good job of rebounding and we got in foul trouble. I thought we made some bad decisions during that run and took some bad shots. They hurt us on the boards in the second half, so give them credit for that. I thought Chris Young’s play was the difference in the game and also that of Austin Hicks in the fourth quarter.”

Atwoo d was correct in his assessment.

Hicks ignited their fourth quarter rally that started with two simple charity tosses. Ironically it was two free throws by Sean Lewis that ended the 16-0 run at the 3:39 mark.

Happy Valley led at that point 49-42.

“We said before the game that Austin’s got to produce if we are going to win in this league,” said Happy Valley coach Chuck Babb. “He responded in a big way.”

He recorded a baker’s dozen in the final stanza and ended the night with 22 points. He also collected four rebounds and blocked a shot during that stretch run.

This all came after Johnson County had closed the third quarter on an 8-0 run to go up by nine.

Johnson County had three starters foul out in the game. Nathan Arnold, Jordan Edes and Austin Houser all took a seat early in the fourth.

