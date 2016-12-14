Warriors maul Lady Longhorns 67-38

By: Tim Chambers

The girls’ game battle between Johnson County and Happy Valley lasted about as long as a fight between a pit bull and a poodle. It wasn’t a pretty sight at the end.

The Lady Warriors sprinted to a 22-8 first quarter lead and never looked back, defeating Johnson County 67-38 in Three Rivers Conference play inside of Bayless Gymnasium on Monday.

Johnson County was unable to muster much offense in the first half.

Taylor Parsons scored four points in the first period. Michala Cretsinger added two long treys in the second quarter, but they still trailed 45-19 at the half.

Destiny Cole scored six second-half points while Cretsinger played well by adding seven more. But they couldn’t match the output of the Happy Valley’s “big three.”

The Warriors got 17 points from Kaitlyn Roberts and 15 by freshman Shalyn Whitson. Emily Whitaker added 12 for Happy Valley who now stands at 2-0 in league play and 6-4 overall.

Cretsinger was the only Lady Longhorn in double figures with 14. Cole added eight points and Parsons provided six.

The Longhorns turned the ball over 26 times in the game.

Brittany Brooks and Parsons led the rebounding with seven apiece.

Junior Varsity

Happy Valley 55

Jonson County 41

The Lady Longhorns got a game high 20 points by Taylor Parsons but it wasn’t enough to knock off the Warriors. Taylor Cox added six points for the Horns.

Johnson County had gotten within four on a basket by Adrian Hall with 3.32 remaining in the game. That’s when the Warriors scored the next 10 points to put the game out of reach.

Girls’ Varsity

Happy Valley 67-38

JOHNSON CO (38)

Cretsinger 14, Cole 8, Parsons 5, C. Brooks 4, B. Brooks 2, Cornett 2, Nichols 2, Winters 1.

HAPPY VALLEY (67)

Roberts 17, Whitson 15, Whitaker 12, Fraizer 6, Henegar 6, Ball 3, Depriest 3, McGee 2, Long 2

J.C. 8 11 8 11 — 38

H.V. 22 23 9 13— 67

3-point goals—JC 4 (Cretsinger 3, Cole) HV 4 (Whitaker 2, Roberts, Depriest)