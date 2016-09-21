Volleyball going strong at Johnson County Middle School

By Tim Chambers

Johnson County Middle School has added volleyball to their athletics under the tutelage of coaches Dottie Sue Phipps and Billie Blevins.

The eighth grade varsity team has played outstanding, compiling a 3-1 record while the Junior Varsity squad is 4-1.

The team competes in the Blue Ridge Middle School Conference that includes Providence Academy, Cedarview Christian School and Tri-Cities Christian. Sullins Academy has combined with the above teams for the seventh grade conference.

The Longhorns have added a non-conference game with KACHEA.

Phipps and Blevins stated the girls had been working hard at practice and look good while preparing for the upcoming games and season ending tournaments.

“The girls are really excited about their next games and the conference tournament,” said Phipps. “Johnson County will be hosting the conference tournament up here on October 1st. The junior varsity will begin at 9 a.m. while varsity play begins at noon. It’s going to be a lot of fun. We hope a lot of people will come out and support them.”

The Longhorns will travel to Cedarview on Wednesday for a league game. They will be at home against Tri-Cities Christian on September 22. The eighth grade will play at 4 p.m., seventh grade at five and the eighth grade squad will return for another match at 6 p.m.

The eighth grade will be participating in an invitational tournament-Glade Spring Middle School Tournament this year on Saturday, September 24th at Patrick Henry High School.

The last home game vs. KACHEA will be at 4:00 and 5:00 on Monday the 26th.

Everyone is urged to come out and support the middle school volleyball team.