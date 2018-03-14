Track team up in 2018

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Johnson County will have its third head track coach in as many years in 2018. Cam Haas takes over the program and will be assisted by former head coach Penny Gentry.

Haas teaches chorus and general music at Johnson County Middle School and comes with some experience in track and field.

He was a pole vaulter for Watauga County High School and also ran the hurdles. He’s excited about the opportunity to coach.

“We’ve only been out for about two weeks,” said Haas. “We have a lot of athletes that are eager to impress and show what they have. They all have good attitudes, and they all want to do well. That’s all you can ask for as a head coach.”

Players such as Paige Knight, Zachery Combs, Caleigh Blair, Josh Herman and Caden Arnold have caught his eye so far.

We have a lot potential in our younger people, and our older players have shown a lot of leadership,” said Haas. “We’ve been working on Caden’s form because he’s fast, but he can get much faster. I am expecting big things from Josh and Caleigh. Zach and Paige are young participants that will be good before the season ends.”

The team has six meets on the schedule and hope to add a few more.

“I wasn’t expecting to be coaching track at the high school level, but I’m really pumped about it,” added Haas. “The kids want to impress me, and they also want to impress themselves. It’s a joy to see them work so hard to get better. We open up in Sullivan North, but we’re hoping the weather will allow us some time outside. I’m still learning all the kids. I know they’ll give it their all.”

Their first track meet will be on March 20, at Elizabethton.