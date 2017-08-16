Touchdown Club wants to recognize JCHS players from 1979 and prior at game

It’s Longhorn football time! There are over 50 players on the team this year and 24 of those are seniors. The Touchdown Club has many opportunities for you to support our team. We would love to have you join us as a Touchdown Club member. We meet at JCHS at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of every month. Our goal is to provide food, equipment, uniforms, and support for our team.

You can become a Touchdown Club member for only $50 which includes your pass to all home games and a Touchdown Club sweatshirt. We are also selling Longhorn umbrellas for $25 and t-shirts for $10. We will be engraving more bricks at the end of August. Brick are $25 and can be engraved with two lines of text containing 25 characters or spaces per line. Businesses can support the team by advertising with banners or by donating bottled waters or Gatorades. Please call 423-291-2237 with any questions about how you can help.

This year at all our home games, we are doing half-time recognition of former JCHS coaches, players, cheerleaders and band members involved with Longhorn football by decades. Those in attendance will be recognized on the field at halftime. Spread the word to all your former teammates and have a get-together at a game. Highlights from each era will be in the weekly programs, and we gladly accept pictures and memories of your glory days. Please email any information to the JCHS Arcadian staff at barnold@jocoed.net.

Former Longhorn players, cheerleaders, or marching band members from 1979 and before please meet at the fieldhouse at 7:00 to sign-in, tour the fieldhouse, and meet the players and coaches. You will be welcoming the 2017 Longhorn team onto the field! All in attendance will be announced during halftime or throughout the game.

The home games eras recognized are:

August 17th vs. Sullivan East will be Longhorns up to 1979

September 8th vs. Sullivan Central (Homecoming) will be Longhorns from the 1980’s

September 29th vs. Caliborne County will be Longhorns from the 1990’s

October 20th vs. Cloudland will be Longhorns from the 2000’s

October 27th vs. Unicoi will be Senior Night recognition for the Class of 2018.