Tomahawk’s “Dandy Dozen” All Johnson-Carter County Team

Atwood tabbed player of the year

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

Johnson County found a way to gather 22 wins after losing one of the league’s top players due to a torn ACL in early January. The Longhorns finished the year 22-11 including two wins each over Hampton, Cloudland, Happy Valley, Unaka, and Elizabethton. They advanced to the regional tournament for the first time in five years, which enabled them to head up the Tomahawk’s “Dandy Dozen” All Johnson/Carter County squad led by the Atwood father and son duo.

Blake Atwood was the unanimous selection for player of the year after putting up some astounding numbers.

The junior point guard averaged 20 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals per game. He hit 61 treys and shot a blistering 01.3 percent from the charity stripe.

Joining Atwood on the squad is teammate Bud Icenhour, Dru Owens of Hampton, Eric Wilson of Elizabethton, Robert Leeper of Cloudland and Happy Valley’s Bryce Carter.

Icenhour averaged 17 points and three assists per game and made over 100 3-pointers.

Owens totaled 21 points, 3.7 assists and three steals per game and was one of the area’s top 3-point shooters in addition to Icenhour.

Leeper gathered 9.7 rebounds and 18.5 points per game. Wilson filled the stat charts with 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals and four assists per contest.

Carter rounds out the first team after averaging 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots per contest. The 6’7 junior led the Warriors into the regionals for the second straight season.

His teammate Brayden Sams heads up the second team. Sams complied 12.5 points per contest and five rebounds.

Unaka’s Isaac Hill is the Lone Ranger on the squad. He averaged 12 points, six rebounds and four assists per game.

Elizabethton’s Adam Cornett collected a spot with 11 points per game average. Hampton’s Jordan Bentley and Josh Blair were also tabbed.

Bentley provided the Dogs nearly 11 points per game and six rebounds. Blair nearly mirrored then with 10 points and seven rebounds per game average.

Rounding out the second team is Johnson County’s

Jordan Edes-King. He finished the year averaging 10

points per contest and six rebounds.

Elizabethton’s freshman Parker Hughes was voted most promising underclassman after playing a key role for the Cyclones as their starting point guard.

The Tomahawk would like to thank staff members from the Johnson City Press and Carter County Sports.com for assisting us with picking this year’s squad.