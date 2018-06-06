Tomahawk Talk- Summer basketball and MIP

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

It’s close to being football time in Tennessee but its basketball time for the next couple of weeks for high school teams including Johnson County.The Longhorns will try and get in a few weeks work before the dead period rolls around that will put a halt to everything for two weeks.The girls recently returned from a two-day varsity camp at King College where they went 2-2. Head coach Leon Tolley got pretty much what he expected.

“We didn’t have all of them there, and we had only practiced for three days, so we weren’t game ready to play anybody,” said Tolley. “But the girls did well, and they played hard, but we’ve got to get in better shape and be more physical. We need to be more aggressive and pass the ball better. It’s just the usual stuff you expect to see starting out.”

The team will travel to Greeneville beginning Friday for a four-day camp. They’ll wind up camp play next Wednesday at Gate City, Virginia.

“We just go three weeks because they have to have time to be a kid and do other things they need to do,” added Tolley. “The camps show us where they are now and what they need to work on. Last year we were concerned about running a play, but now we’ve just got to play and read the defense. We’ve got to be aggressive and take up for ourselves.”

The boys were in Pigeon Forge on Tuesday ready to begin to play in their first camp for the summer. They recently held their sports banquet where Blake Atwood and Bud Icenhour shared MVP honors. We will have more on their progress in next week’s edition of Tomahawk Talk.

Tomahawk’s first ever MIP

You always see an MVP named representing the most valuable player for the outstanding numbers that they put up during the season. It’s those numbers that often lead to his or her team having a successful year.

Very seldom does a player ever get recognized for elevating his game to another level from one year to the next but that’s about to change.Tomahawk sports put a lot of thought and studied a lot of stats in trying to decide who would be our MIP or most improved player for 2018. We finally came up with our recipient who we felt like helped their team the most.

Sophomore catcher, Petie Pavusek is our first ever MIP. Pavusek began last season as a freshman at only 14 years of age. This year he came back stronger and played well behind the plate for the Horns in addition to supporting a good batting average. Pavusek hit .310 with 17 walks and 15 base hits. He threw out over 40 percent of the runners attempting to steal and proved to be a wall behind the plate with numerous blocks.Pavusek will try and improve his skills even more by playing summer league baseball. He has amassed 34 walks in two seasons as a Longhorn.

Next week we will name our female MIP for 2018. Tim Chambers is the sports editor at the Tomahawk. He can be reached by email at tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com.