Tomahawk Talk; Longhorns bring regional game back to Johnson County

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

Johnson County’s 57-37 win over Happy Valley on Saturday allowed the Horns an opportunity that they haven’t had in five years. They’ll be hosting a first-round regional game on Saturday

They earned a trip to the regional with their slim 36-33 victory at the hands of Sullivan Central on Friday in a game where both teams were tighter than Dick’s hat band.

Saturday’s win was much needed because the Longhorns will avoid going on the road and instead will play inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium.

Johnson County won the District Tournament during the 2013-2014 season by knocking off Elizabethton 47-42 at Happy Valley. They opened the regional tournament with a win but were defeated by Unicoi County in the semifinals.

The Longhorns could be playing the top team from District 2 if they draw Greeneville. The Green Devils were beaten by South Greene 54-52 in the semifinals and were playing for third place on Tuesday against Chuckey-Doak. South Greene will battle Grainger County in the championship game.

A brief overview of how they fared for the season

Greeneville

The Green Devils went 11-1 in league play but only 16-13 overall. Their only blemish came back in December to South Greene 60-54.

They defeated Sullivan Central twice by 17 and 11-point margins but lost to Daniel Boone by 19.They also lost by a large margin to Dobyns-Bennett twice.

Grainger County

The Grizzlies finished the year 19-8 and 9-3 in league play. Their league losses were to Greeneville twice and Cumberland Gap.

They defeated Sullivan South in a Christmas tournament at Hancock County 58-43 earlier this year.

Chuckey-Doak

The Black Knights were 8-4 in league play and 19-12 overall. The Black Knights have wins over Elizabethton and Sullivan Central. They also knocked off Hampton and Happy Valley twice.

South Greene

The Rebels were only 3-8 in league play and 15-16 overall before their upset win over Greeneville. They had a convincing win over Sullivan East early in the year but lost twice to Hampton.

Where they will play

Teams playing in the championship and consolation games have already been determined in District 1 and District 2. The boys’ regional will start on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The first and second place teams will play at home, and the third and fourth place teams must take to the road.

Johnson County and Unicoi County will play first-round games at home against either Greeneville or Chuckey-Doak.

Elizabethton and Happy Valley will travel to South Greene or Grainger County depending upon where each one finishes.

The semifinals and finals will be played at Chuckey-Doak High School.

“Fanatic” fan base

Not many high schools can boast about their fan base but Johnson County sure can. They were the vital “sixth man” in wins over Sullivan Central and Happy Valley at Elizabethton.

Several people spoke to me about the crowd that Johnson County had in the stands on Tuesday night inside of Treadway Gymnasium.

Perhaps one Elizabethton fan summed it up best.

“It is embarrassing to look around and see Johnson County with as many fans in our gym as we’ve got.”

Taking the title from an old Bachman-Turner Overdrive song; “you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

It’s just the Longhorns and their followers “taking care of business.”

It's just the Longhorns and their followers "taking care of business."