Tim’s Tomahawk Talk – Do the math, the numbers don’t lie

By Tim Chambers

I was told recently that the smell of fall and football was just around the corner. Maybe that’s the stink that the TSSAA has created over the years.

That’s because you won’t find a thimble full of games with any parity during the course of the season. And I have a formula to prove it.

Let’s take Region 3-A that Johnson County plays in.

Last week the Longhorns, Elizabethton, Pigeon Forge and Northview Academy collected wins over Chuckey-Doak, Unicoi County, West Greene and Claiborne County. And all were blowout wins.

The winners combined to score 193 points for an average of 48 points per game. The losers could muster only 60 for an average of 15 points per contest.

Who, other than the parents, are willing to come out every Friday and pay five to seven dollars per ticket to watch football games that end up 48-15? It has become more of the norm over recent years.

Johnson County defeated Sullivan Central 46-20 and Chuckey-Doak 48-19. Their losses were to Elizabethton 47-0, Hampton 54-22 and Sullivan East 34-7.

There is some good news for Longhorn fans.

Games at Northview Academy and Pigeon Forge at home should be very competitive. Unicoi County could be if they get their coaching situation turned around.

Do the math over the final five games.

The numbers don’t lie.

Junior Varsity Football

Johnson County’s junior varsity football team took Elizabethton into overtime on Monday but fell 24-21 on Arnold Field.

The Longhorns held a 21-7 lead in the second half only to see the Cyclones storm back and tie the game, forcing the extra points.

Jaxton Holly kicked the game winning field goal for Elizabethton.

Volleyball

The Lady Longhorns swept Tri-Cities Christian on Monday in Blountville.

The middle school netters knocked off Sullins Academy in straight sets.

