Tim’s Tomahawk Talk – Longhorn fans should be happy for Dyer

By Tim Chambers

It’s always amazed me that Jesus spent 33 years on this earth and did so many miraculous things while here. My Christian walk and faith makes me appreciate the things he did that I so take for granted every day.

John Dyer is the head basketball coach at Sullivan East. He was the former head coach here at Johnson County High School.

He has been doing this basketball thing for 33 years. He’s accomplished a great deal but none larger than last night.

That says a lot of Dyer who picked up career win number 500 back in December. But one thing has always eluded him until last night.

His Sullivan East Patriots finally won a sub-state game, giving Dyer his first trip ever as a coach to the state tournament.

Dyer’s teams have captured conference, district and regional titles over the course of his long career. But a state tournament berth was still on the shelf, covered with dust.

That was until Monday.

His Patriots topped Christian Academy of Knoxville 73-50 before a near capacity crowd inside the Dyer Dome. This was a team that recently defeated Knox Fulton but needed overtime to knock off our Longhorns.

And in spite of his biggest win, coach kept it humble.

He said the win against CAK was for the school, community, and former Patriot players who came back into the locker room to offer their congratulations.

He got 19 points each from sophomore Dustin Bartley and senior Cole Green. Gavin Grubb added 17 and Aaron Frye tallied 10. Yet Dyer made it a point to praise everyone on his squad.

Just like he did Johnson County’s team in their overtime victory inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium back in February. He praised his team but made sure to praise Coach Austin Atwood and all his kids for their gutsy play. That’s the way Dyer rolls and he’s sincere.

And don’t think for one minute that Atwood wasn’t a Patriot fan against CAK.

Several area coaches were in the stands cheering for Dyer on Monday.

His Christian values and the things he teaches are well known by his coaching colleagues.

Jesus made history for the miraculous miracles he did during his 33 years on earth as a man. That same man is now my personal savior.

The Bible tells us to be Christ-like and Dyer is, both on and off the court.

He too performed a miracle on Monday.

Sullivan East is going to the state tournament for the first time in the school’s 50-year history.

And Johnson County fans should be happy for him.

