Tim’s Tomahawk Talk – Johnson County Middle School hoping for sectional berth

By Tim Chambers

The Johnson County Middle School boys team has put together a pretty good season so far in 2016-17. They ran their season record to 14-3 with a 52-42 win over Rogersville on Saturday in the TMSAA East Tennessee Area AAA tournament played at John Sevier Middle School.

The Longhorns are the smallest team in size and will face an uphill battle in the semifinals.

They were scheduled to play Liberty Bell (Science Hill) who comes in with a 19-3 mark. The Longhorns still have a shot at making the sectional even if they lose. John Sevier (22-1) will take on Greeneville (14-6) in the other semifinal contest on Tuesday. The winners will play for the championship while the losers will drop to the all important consolation contest.

The third place finisher qualifies for the Sectional while the loser goes home.

The Longhorns lost nearly the entire squad from last season so getting to this juncture is quite an accomplishment. The championship game for Thursday is scheduled for 7:30 pm. The third place game is set to take place at 5:30.

Cretsinger nearing 1000

Senior guard Michala Cretsinger is within whiskers of reaching a milestone for the Lady Longhorns. She had 979 career points going into Friday’s contest with Elizabethton.

She found the going rough against the stingy Cyclones’ defense and managed just six. She needs 15 points and will have two chances to do it at home this week.

The Lady Longhorns play Happy Valley on Tuesday and host Unicoi County on Friday.

It’s also a great opportunity for the Longhorns to pick up a couple of solid victories. A pair of wins would move them into fourth place, somewhere they’ve not been in over a decade.

Baseball and Softball Signups

Plans are underway to kickoff Little League baseball signups within the next week or so. Details will be announced at the schools and in the Tomahawk.

The league is looking for Volunteers for umpiring, concessions and board members. Coaching is another area where there is always a need.

For more information contact Gary Woodward at 423-957-7592.

Recent changes

It’s hard to gauge who might be the frontrunner when tournament time rolls around in a few weeks. One boys’ team has been hit hard while another one may be at full strength shortly.

Sullivan East is expecting the return of 6’4 senior Cole Green who has missed all season with a torn ACL. Green was one of their top players in the summer before his injury sidelined him at the start of football season.

Unicoi County could be minus 6’4 center, Clay Simpson, who reportedly injured his wrist. This comes after 6’5 starter center, Jacob Smith, left the team.

Happy Valley’s Sam Blevins quit the team last week, but the Warriors have played well in recent games.

Elizabethton welcomed back Carter Everett recently, who has been out due to an injury suffered in week nine during football season. The 6’4 sophomore adds more depth to an already strong inside game.

Dawson Snyder is still nursing an ankle injury for the Longhorns.

It’s anybody’s guess when the tournament begins. The entire first round will be elimination games.

Let the healing begin.

Tim Chambers can be reached by email at tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com