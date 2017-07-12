Tim’s Tomahawk Talk – High school pitching rules to change

By Tim Chambers

When will the TSSAA ever stop with all the rule changes? They now have tinkered with the high school pitch count for varsity baseball teams making unnecessary changes that weren’t needed.

The pitching rules for high school baseball will once again change in 2018. Every pitch will count without reverting back to a previous pitch count. Here is an example.

Under the new rule a pitcher could come back and pitch on one day’s rest if he throws no more than 55 pitches. Under the previous rule, a pitcher could be at 54 pitches when a new batter steps to the plate. The current pitcher could extend that pitch count to whatever number he needed to retire the batter before being relieved. The pitch count would then revert back to 54 even if it took 10 pitches to retire the batter with his pitch count standing at 64.

That’s not an option now when 2018 arrives.

Under the new rule the pitcher could throw only one pitch to the batter before reaching the 55 pitch count. He then would have to leave the mound if he wanted to pitch again on one-day’s rest.

Whatever number of pitches a pitcher throws in 2018 will be exact. They will be no reverting back to any number.

Below is a chart that the TSSAA has provided me.

Note the changes in the number of days rest needed after throwing the maximum amount of pitches during a game.

0-25 pitches: 0 Days Rest

26-55 pitches: 1 Day Rest

56-75 pitches: 2 Days Rest

76-105 pitches: 3 Days Rest

106-120 pitches: 4 Days Rest

Don’t be surprised if the TSSAA doesn’t try and bring wooden bats back into the game. It makes no sense like the current rule change.

Classification confusing for Johnson County

To say when and where that Johnson County plays in each sport during the 2017-18 seasons is beyond difficult. Don’t even ask when it comes to track and field.

Many of you have requested this. I hope this helps.

Tennis: Johnson County, Chuckey-Doak, Hampton, Happy Valley, Sullivan North, Unaka and University High.

Basketball, Softball and Baseball: District 1-AA, Johnson County, Elizabethton, Happy Valley, Sullivan Central, Sullivan East, Sullivan South and Unicoi County.

Cross Country: Johnson County, Happy Valley, C-Doak, Claiborne, Cosby, Cumberland Gap, Hampton, Hancock County, North Greene, South Greene, Sullivan North, Unaka, University High, Washburn and North Greene.

Golf: Johnson County, Chuckey-Doak, Hampton, Happy Valley, Sullivan North, Unaka and University High.

Volleyball: Johnson County, Elizabethton, Chuckey-Doak, Sullivan Central, Sullivan East, Sullivan South and Unicoi County.

Football: Johnson County, Unicoi County, West Greene, Chuckey-Doak, North Greene and Claiborne County

Coach Harold Arnold

Longhorn fans are deeply saddened about the death of Johnson County icon Harold “Goose” Arnold. The Tomahawk staff would like to offer our condolences to the family.

