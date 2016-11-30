Tim’s Tomahawk Talk – Early Christmas present needed for Longhorns

By Tim Chambers

It’s hard for me to get excited about Christmas shopping. My Thanksgiving time is reserved for family and friends. I’m stuffed like a turkey the following day so Black Friday usually passes without me ever going into the stores.

I missed out on Cyber Monday and at 57, I’m lucky to have my two front teeth.

Grandma could have gotten run over by a reindeer but I wouldn’t have known about it unless it was mentioned in The Tomahawk.

But I really do love Christmas.

It can be an exciting time for those of us who have children or grandchildren. Many kids get pumped up making out their special list for Santa.

I did too.

I remember those days when a new bicycle under the tree was special. So was a BB gun.

But the one present that I always cherished was a new pair of black high top Chuck Taylor basketball shoes. It was that one special gift that I always asked for and one that stuck with me.

The Longhorns needs that special gift too.

It’s been a long dry spell since the basketball team has picked up a quality victory.

They can end that streak on Friday.

Elizabethton invades Ray Shoun Gymnasium as one of the league’s favorites along with Unicoi County and Sullivan East.

The league is loaded with talent from top to bottom so losing at home can be costly.

Friday’s game should be one that Longhorn fans can get excited about. It’s always one that the players and coaches need to get up for.

Longhorns’ fans can still recall the Horns’ five-point road victory two years ago inside of Treadway Gymnasium. That one special gift swayed momentum Johnson County’s way.

They defeated David Crockett and Unicoi County to complete a three-game winning streak. They went in to the District tournament on a high note.

But the note went sour.

They were eliminated by Unicoi County in the first round yet people continued talking about the upset victories over Crockett and the Cyclones.

The Longhorns need fan support on Friday. They’ll need a hostile environment inside of their “mini dome.”

A win over the Cyclones to kick off conference play would be that one present that the entire team and coaching staff could enjoy.

It would be that one special gift they would carry with them throughout the season.

Like my black high top Chuck Taylor Converse.

Tim Chambers is the sports editor for The Tomahawk. You can contact him by email at tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com