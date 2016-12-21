Tim’s Tomahawk Talk – Dear Santa letters ‘from’ coaches

Time is running out for you last minute Christmas shoppers and the chance of having a white Christmas is nowhere to be found.

Everyone has gone over their minute wish list including our Johnson County coaching staff. Here are a few letters found in Santa’s office at the North Pole.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year so please help me out. I know you brought me a new football weight room and field house but please can you do me one more favor.

I would love to have artificial turf on our football field and you can also throw in a running back with 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash if you like.

I will leave you my playbook under the tree along with a large Coke and some “Kerley” fries.

Your friend,

Coach Don Kerley

Dear Santa,

Forget about my two front teeth. All I want is for you to move the Virginia state line from Damascus to Mountain City. That way our girls’ basketball team could play in the Virginia High School Athletic Association and pick up a few wins over our neighboring schools. Hurley, Patrick Henry and you know that Jingle Ball Tournament.

I will leave you some turnovers under the tree because we are hoping to run out of those beginning in January.

Merry Christmas,

Coach Thomas Wampler

For more letters to Santa “from” JCHS coaches, pick up a copy of this week’s Tomahawk.