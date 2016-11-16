Team Evolution are East Tennessee football champs

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com

COALFIELD– Some of the best friendships that last for years are developed at a young age. That was the case this weekend at Coalfield High School.

Three Johnson County youth football players combined with two from Cloudland and nine more from Elizabethton to lead team Evolution to the East Tennessee Youth Football Silver Division Championship in the 6-7-year-old division.

It was quite an accomplishment considering the team had been together for only a couple of weeks. They pulled off the feat in remarkable fashion.

Evolution lost to Clinton 28-0 on Saturday night but found themselves in the championship game on Sunday against the same squad.

Both teams had bagged a Sunday victory but Evolution was clearly the underdog. Somebody forgot to tell the kids of Evolution that.

They fell behind 12-0 early and trailed at halftime by that same margin. But football is all about adjustments and the elite Evolution team did just that.

Isaiah Adams from Cloudland took over at quarterback and made his presence felt on the first play. He broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run, then tacked on the two-point conversion to make it 12-8.

He later got a couple of good blocks from Carter Atwood and Evan Chambers to race 64 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

“We split Carter and Evan out to try and get a couple blocks on the edge,” said head coach Brandon Blevins. “They both delivered and once Isaiah got around the corner we knew he was gone. We moved him to quarterback because we wanted to get the ball in his hands. We didn’t think they had the speed to catch him once he got in their secondary.”

Adams tacked on the conversion for a 16-12 lead. The defense did the rest.

They held Clinton scoreless for the final 28 minutes. The Dragons had only 25 yards and only one first down in the second half.

“Our defense won the game for us,” said Blevins. “We met as a coaching staff on Saturday night and made what we felt like were some necessary adjustments. We didn’t give up many yards at all after they scored those two early touchdowns. I thought that was the key to our win.”

Three future Longhorns played a huge role on the defensive side.

Carter Atwood recorded five tackles. Ian Tester and Sawyer Marshall logged three apiece.

“Carter played like a beast,” said defensive coordinator Rusty Chambers. “Sawyer did a great job of not letting them get outside and I thought Ian just dominated play on the defensive line. We couldn’t have pulled this off without them and all the others.”

To read the entire article, pick up a copy of this week's Tomahawk.