Sullivan South pounds Lady Longhorns 9-1

By Tim Chambers

ERWIN—Nobody was singing “how I love the rainy nights” on Thursday at Unicoi. Chilly temperatures and muddy conditions made play difficult at times and so did the high winds for Johnson County.

But it didn’t seem to bother Sullivan South.

The Rebels homered twice in their 9-1 round over the Lady Longhorns in the District 1-AA softball tournament played at UCHS. They advance to play Elizabethton on Monday.

Johnson County will battle Happy Valley in an elimination game on Monday at 5 pm. The Longhorns trailed 5-4 going into the second inning before heavy rains forced the game to be stopped.

Johnson County’s inability to hit with runners in scoring position did them in. They couldn’t deliver the clutch hits needed to keep them in the game.

Bella Miller and Lindsey Wills singled to start the first inning but were left stranded. The same sequence could be found throughout the game.

Hannah Brooks crushed an RBI single off the left field fence with two on and nobody out in the third, but they couldn’t muster another run.

South scored four times in the bottom half to go up 6-0 after scoring two in the first.

Taylor Wexler’s two-run homer gave the Rebels a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The dagger was a three-run blast off the bat of Allison Chapman in the third inning that made it 7-1.

That was more than enough needed for starting pitcher Taylor McConnell who allowed only six hits in the contest.

Courtney Brooks and Lindsey Wills had two hits each for the Lady Longhorns. Hannah Brooks and freshman Alexis Hendley shared one each.

Chapman had two hits for the Lady Rebels as did Brynna Teal who are now 21-11 on the season. Chapman collected three RBI’s and Teal and Laura Dade scored two runs each.

——-

Johnson County 001 000 0 — 1 6 3

Sullivan South 025 011 x— 9 10 1

WP—McConnell LP—H Brooks

HR—East (Wexler, Chapman)