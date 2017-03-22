Sullivan North Golden Raiders rally past Longhorns 5-4

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com

Johnson County suffered a costly defeat to the hands of North on Monday because the “Price was not right” for them in the seventh. Devan Price delivered a two-run double with his team trailing 4-3 that led to their 5-4 win on the Longhorns’ diamond.

The Golden Raiders led for most of the game and it all started in the first frame.

Gavin Rupe singled, then later scored on Price’s sac fly which put them up 1-0. Three singles and a costly error led to North scoring two more times in the fourth that extended their lead at 3-0.

The Longhorns finally dented the scoreboard and tied the game with three runs in the fifth.

Josh Tierney doubled to start the inning and Petie Pavusek reached on an error that plated one. Shane Greer’s two-run double tied the game at 3-3 but it was a hustle play that sparked the rally.

Gavin Reece took third base on a grounder to third which enabled Jayden Joiner to beat out an infield hit after the failed tag attempt on Reece.

It was a repeat of things in the sixth when Daniel Livorsi reached first base on a wild pitch after striking out. Pavusek put the Horns in front with a solid single up the gut that gave them a 4-3 advantage.

Their first lead of the game held firm until the seventh when North scored the decisive two runs.

The Longhorns had plenty of chances to score in the early going but left too many ducks on the pond. They left runners stranded at third base twice with less than two outs and two on with only one out in the early going.

Things started out well for the Longhorns in the seventh when Bud Icenhour was hit by a pitch but then came the dagger. Nick Whitener hit a laser that was snared by Christian Arnold at short who threw to first to complete the double play.

That was one of three defensive gems for North over the seven-inning contest.

