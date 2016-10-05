Sullivan North eliminates Johnson County High School Longhorn netters

By Tim Chambers

BLUFF CITY—Johnson County’s upset bid got erased by Sullivan North in the first round of the District 1-AA volleyball tournament played at Sullivan East on Monday. The Longhorns were defeated 19-25, 16-25 and 11-25 in straight sets.

Head coach Donna Poteet liked the way her team battled. It was the final stretch that did them in.

“I thought our girls fought hard and played well at times,” said Poteet. “We were moving, getting good passes and hits in the first set. We lost a close one but got behind 8-1 in the second set. It’s been hard for us to come back once we get down. Tonight was a perfect example of that.”

The first set was tied five times with several lead changes.

Johnson County held four of those including the last one at 18-17.

North went on a run and scored seven of the next nine points. Two of those came without a single volley and another one by way of an ace.

That definitely swung the momentum in North’s favor to start the second set.

They jumped on top 8-1, then went on to win 25-16

The Horns played some of their best volleyball in this one despite getting down early.

They whittled down the deficit to 12-7 at one point and battle back to get within 24-17 late in the set. At one stage they scored five consecutive points.

