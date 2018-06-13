All-Stars and Mother Nature stall LL season

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Rain, rain, go away. All we want to do is play.

Many a Johnson County, Little League player, has said this phrase over the past several weeks because Mother Nature has put a damper on their season.

The league decided to put a halt to their regular season and start the tournament Monday. Rain interrupted play on Monday, but they finally got the games in.

The White Sox earned a close victory over the Diamondbacks who they narrowly defeated on Saturday 18-16. This eliminated the D-Backs from the tournament.

The first place Dodgers are scheduled to play on Tuesday along with the second place Cardinals. The championship game is set for Thursday.

The league has made a vast improvement this year, despite all the rain according to veteran coach Gary Evans.

“We’ve added another team, and we have a lot of younger players this year,” said Evans. “That itself has improved the league, and many girls who have never played before are getting better each and every game.”

The league will not participate in All-Stars this year but would like to resume competing in it next season.

Little League All-Stars to play on Saturday

The Johnson County 9-10-year-old All-Star team will begin play on Saturday at Daniel Boone at noon. Their roster is made up of Carson Jennings, Kaden Blevins, Hunter Paisley, Eli Tester, Ethan Smith, Christopher Canter, Isaac Lewis, Juan Mejia, Grayson Espinoza, Landon Greene, Braxton Bragg and Sawyer Marshall.

The team will open up with the Johnson City Majors and will play on Sunday at 2:00 pm if they win and 4:30 pm should they lose.

The regular season had to be cut short due to All-Star playing dates being pushed up. They might play a season-ending tournament after completion of the All-Stars but all that is still in the planning stages.

The coach pitch All-Star tournament will begin to play on June 24 at Cunningham Park. Johnson County will have a team participating in the event.

The 11-12-year-old All-Stars will begin play on July 7 at a site yet to be determined.