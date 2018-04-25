South keeps Lady Horns at bay

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Johnson County spotted Sullivan South four unearned runs in the first inning that led to a 5-2 home loss on Thursday’s senior night.

The Longhorns recorded the first two outs in the opening frame, but two errors and three base hits gave South enough cushion to hold off the Horns.

Johnson County didn’t get on the board until the fifth inning.

Natalie Winters blasted a two-run homer off the scoreboard plating Lindsey Wills who had singled, but they couldn’t do much more.

The Lady Longhorns matched South’s hit output at 7-7, but the Rebels had four extra-base hits in the game including a home run by Taylor Wexler in the fourth.

Maddi Edington led the Lady Longhorns at the plate going 2-for-3. Winters, Emma Miller, Hannah Brooks, Cassidy Lakatos, and Wills provided one apiece.

Courtney Brooks pitched a complete game for the Longhorns. Taylor McConnell earned the win on the mound for Sullivan South.

Wexler had a pair of hits including the home run to lead South. Bryanna Teal chipped in with doubles.

Sullivan So. 400 100 0 – 5 7 0

JCHS 000 020 0 – 2 7 3

McConnell and Townsend. C. Brooks and E. Miller.

WP—McConnell

HR—South (Wexler) JC (Winters)

Elizabethton 9

Johnson County 3

The Lady Cyclones scored three times in the first, second and sixth innings to earn a big conference win on Tuesday at Bob Kirksey Field.

Lauren Brickey earned the win on the mound for Betsy in her complete-game effort. Hannah Brooks took the loss.

Hannah Brooks led the Longhorns at the plate by going 3-for-4. Maddi Edington had a pair of hits and scored twice. Courtney Brooks drove in two runs with a double.

Maci West led the Cyclones at the plate by going 3-for-3. Maggie Johnson provided a pair of hits and two runs scored.

Elizabethton 330 003 0 – 9 14 0

JCHS 000 000 3 – 3 11 0

WP—Brickey. LP—H. Brooks