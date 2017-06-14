Six Longhorns log Tomahawk honors

By Tim Chambers

A season of ups and downs did have some outstanding performances during the 2017 baseball and softball campaigns. A trio of players represented the Longhorns on the “Tomahawk’s Dandy Dozen” baseball and softball teams that include Johnson and Carter County.

Hannah Brooks was selected as our Freshman Player of the Year in addition to making the squad. Brooks hit seven home runs during the regular season and two more in the play-off games including one against Science Hill.

Her performance against Elizabethton who reached the semifinals of the state tournament will long be remembered.

Brooks went 3-3 with two homers and six RBI’s in their 6-5 win. She also pitched a complete game to earn the win.

Joining Brooks on the team is her cousin, Courtney Brooks. Courtney had the second highest average for the Lady Longhorns batting .306. She also compiled a .960 fielding average which was the team high.

Lindsey Wills gets the final nod after posting a .300 batting average, hitting in the second slot.

Three Longhorns gathered honors on the baseball side.

Milligan College signee Nick Whitener was a unanimous selection as was teammate Shane Greer.

Whitener led the Horns with a .409 batting average. He finished the year with 27 hits and 15 RBI’s. Greer batted .337 and drove in 14 runs.

Grabbing the last slot was Jayden Joiner. The talented sophomore pitched four of the team’s five victories. He was 4-3 on the mound and led the team in innings pitched with 34. Joiner also batted .298.

Lauren Brickey of Elizabethton was tabbed as Most Outstanding Player on the softball side.

Wyatt Lyons of Hampton earned Player of the Year on the baseball side.

Elizabethton’s Kenny Hardin and Unaka’s Kenneth Chambers were chosen as Co-Coaches of the Year for softball. Hampton’s Matthew Hardin was tabbed as boys’ Coach of the Year in his final season before retiring.

Boys Baseball

Elizabethton: Garrett Hartley, Brodie Adams, Michael Robinson

Johnson Co.: Nick Whitner, Shane Greer, Jayden Joiner

Unaka: John Wesley Hardin, John Ramsey

Hampton: Wyatt Lyons, Gavin Hardin

Happy Valley: Dustin Sams, Taylor Hurley, Sage Haun

Girls Softball

Elizabethton: Lauren Brickey, Abbi McKinney, Maci Herman, Kelli Cunningham, Maci West

Johnson Co.: Hannah Brooks, Courtney Brooks, Lindsey Wills

Unaka: Kaitlyn Weaver, Madison Pierce ,

Happy Valley: Callie Davis, Emily Whitaker