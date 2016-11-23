Science Hill Toppers take down Longhorns 76-55

By: Tim Chambers

Sometimes the final score doesn’t reflect the closeness of a game. That was the case with Science Hill and Johnson County on Friday. The Longhorns trailed by 10 with 3:22 remaining only to see Science Hill pressure their way to a 76-55 victory inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium in a Hall of Champions game.

The Toppers held a commanding 58-41 advantage early in the fourth quarter, but the Horns stormed back to make it a game. Bud Icenhour had the hot hand, scoring nine points including 4-of-4 from the foul line.

His three-ball at the 3:59 mark got them within eight at 60-52.

But Icenhour was lost to fouls on their next trip down the floor and Nathan Arnold fouled out just a few second later.

The Toppers outscored Johnson County 16-3 over the final 3:32.

“Bud got the intentional foul but our team was playing hard,” said Johnson County’s head coach Austin Atwood. “Sometimes we play hard in the wrong ways. We didn’t rebound it well although they are very athletic and bigger. But we’ve got to do a better job of boxing out. That was the difference in the game.”

Johnson County took a quick 3-0 lead on Nathan Arnold’s trey but the Toppers reeled off 14 straight points to go up by 11 at the 2:16 mark.

Colby Martin had eight of those with five more coming way of Tate Wheeler.

Five points by Sean Lewis including a three-ball helped the Horns cut the deficit in half. They still trailed 16-8 after one.

The Toppers maintained their lead in the second quarter and were able to stretch it out to 11 at the half.

