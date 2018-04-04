Rebels slip past Longhorns 4-3

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

KINGSPORT—A see-saw contest left Johnson County hanging one run short on Tuesday afternoon in Kingsport. Sullivan South scored two times in the bottom of the sixth to earn a hard-fought 4-3 Three Rivers Conference softball victory.

The Rebels rallied after Johnson County had taken a 3-2 advantage in the top half of the sixth. Head coach Angela Blevins touched on the loss.

“We’re a young team, and also so close,” said Blevins. “I thought we played well, but we couldn’t get that crucial hit or two when we needed. It. We’ve lost a couple of games like that where we had the lead late only to get beat by a single run. This team needs something good to happen to them. Some mistakes we are making are because of our youth, but you have to overcome that part if you want to win in our league.”

The Longhorns were trailing 2-1 when Emmy Miller belted a two-run base hit scoring Courtney Brooks who has singled and Lindsey Wills who was hit by a pitch. It could have been more, but South’s Taylor McConnell recorded a strikeout to escape the jam with runners at second and third.

The Rebels got a double by Maddie Townsend to lead off the sixth and a single from Nichole Troutman that put runners at second and third. Townsend was able to score the tying run and Troutman came home with the game-winner on Brynna Teal’s sacrifice fly. The Rebels jumped on top 1-0 on a run-scoring single by McKenzie Wallen only to watch the Lady Longhorns tie the game in the third. Maddie Edington singled then scored on a base hit by Courtney Brooks.

The Rebels went up 2-1 on Troutman’s single that scored Taylor Wexler. Neither team could push another run across until the sixth when the game was decided. Brooks led the hitting going 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored. She also went the distance on the mound recording five strikeouts. Miller drove in a pair of runs for the Longhorns going 1-for-3. Hannah Brooks, Natalie Winters, Bella Miller, Cassidy Lakatos and Edington all went 1-for-3 apiece. Troutman led the Lady Rebels with three hits. Ireson and Wexler provided two apiece. McConnell went the distance to record the win for the Rebels.

Johnson Co. 001 002 0 – 3 8 2

Sullivan So. 010 102 x – 4 9 1

C. Brooks and E. Miller. McConnell and Teal.

WP—McConnell, LP—C. Brooks