Penley falls inches short of making state tourney

Johnson County’s golf coach, Matt Bray, said it best. “Golf is a game of distance and sometimes a few feet or inches can make a difference.”

That was the case in the Region 1A/AA on Monday at Woodlake Golf Club in Tazewell, Tennessee.

Isaiah Penley played his heart out but came up just inches short of making the state tournament for Johnson County. The talented senior fired a round of 80 on the 18-hole course, only three shots from making the big dance.

Elizabethton’s Chris Schaff took the final spot with a round of 77.

Penley’s play was impressive considering his score was much better than several players that had topped him in District play.

He and Bray made the trip down to Woodlake on Sunday that allowed him to get in a practice round. Several of the golfers shot hefty scores. Penley played well from start to finish.

“I was pretty pleased because it was only the second time that I had ever seen the course,” said Penley. “The scores were high for everyone but I didn’t beat myself. I shot 40 on the front nine and 40 on the back nine. I played consistently but it could have been better. I had some putts that lipped the cup and I left a few just inches short. It would have made a big difference had I made a few of those. But I hit the ball pretty good and straight in the fairways. I left knowing that I gave it my all.”

Bray loved the way that his prize pupil played throughout the day.

