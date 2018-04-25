Netters split with Rebels

By Tim Chambers

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Johnson County came up just short of earning a sweep in tennis on Tuesday. The boys won a very close 5-4 match while the girls fell by the same score of 4-5.

Mason Stanley (8-4), Noah Cox (7-5) and Will Henson (6-1) won singles matches for the boys. Stanley and Dalton Sluder took their doubles match 604 while Cox and Henson won a hard fought 7-5 match to seal the victory.

Olivia Cox earned an 8-6 win in girls’ singles while Hannah Bauer prevailed 6-2. Taylor Cox played outstanding but lost a heartbreaking 6-7 match.

The Cox sisters took care of business in doubles play winning 6-3. Maddie Icenhour and Margaret Morrow picked up a 6-3 win to round out doubles play.