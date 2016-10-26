Might Mites and Grasscutters earn championship berths

By: Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

tomahawksportseditor@gmail.com

JOHNSON CITY—The youth Longhorns proved to be double trouble on Saturday in the semi-final round of the league playoffs.

The Mighty Mites steamrolled Science Hill 45-25 while the Grasscutters won a hard fought 7-6 contest over Elizabethton.

The Grass-cutter Horns will face undefeated Science Hill that crushed Happy Valley.

The Mighty Mites will try to avenge a 28-27 loss to Elizabethton who shut out Cloudland 19-0 to remain undefeated.

Mighty Mites

Johnson County 45

Science Hill 24

Sawyer Marshall and Brock Jones ran roughshod over Science Hill to reach Saturday’s championship game that will be played inside the Stone Castle at Tennessee High. Coach Danny Hensley’s Horns ended the day with 433 yards of total offense.

Marshall amassed 308 yards rushing on 16 carries. He scored five touchdowns on runs of 36, 70, 69, 17 and 22.

Jones added 125 yards on the ground including touchdown runs of 12 and 36 yards. He also tallied three extra points.

Hunter McElyea led the defense with 10 tackles. Marshall and Jones added eight and six respectively. Ian Lewis, Connor Stout and Avery Blevins contributed three apiece. Cooper Stout and Grayson Hensley provided two apiece. Mason Luckett, Kingston Mills and Camden Johnson had one each.

Marshall and McElyea collected four sacks each and both had a fumble recovery.

Evan Shaffer had four touchdown runs including a 72-yarder for Science Hill. Jackson Thayer led the defense with 11 tackles.

Grasscutters

Johnson County 7

Elizabethton 6

Coach Austin Atwood’s red hot Longhorns braved a chilly night to knock off the Cyclones in a defensive gem to reach Saturday’s title game.

Elizabethton had taken a 6-0 lead but the Horns would erase that late in the second quarter.

