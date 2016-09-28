Middle School netters playing well

By: Dottie Phipps

Tomahawk Contributor

The JCMS volleyball teams are still going strong. On Thursday of last week, both teams defeated Tri-City Christian School. The 8th grade won 28-26 and 25-11. The leading server for the match was Emily Miller with 10 points. The JV team won 25-12 and 25-11. The leading server was Chloe Capps with 14 points.

On Saturday the 24th, the eighth grade participated in the Glade Springs Middle School Invitational tournament. They defeated Glade Springs Middle School 20-25, 25-22, 15-11. The leading server for this match was Cassidy Lakotos with 10 points. They then defeated Tazewell, 25-12, 25-13. Cassidy Lakotos had 19 points in this match for leading server. JCMS then lost to Northwood, 9-25, 25-19, and 11-15. Nicole Arnold led the team with 12 points in the match. This put the team in the silver bracket in second place, and they defeated Damascus Middle School 25-14, and 25-17. Cindy Jones and Maddie Edington both had 7 points each in the match for the leading servers. They placed third out of eight teams in the tournament.

The teams both defeated KACHEA Monday night at JCMS. Eighth grade won 25-16, and 25-17. Cassidy Lakotos had 12 points in the match. Seventh grade won 25-11 and 25-7. The leading server was Katie McCulloch with 21 points.

Their conference tournament is at JCMS this Saturday with seventh grade beginning at 9:00 AM and eighth beginning at 12:00 noon. Come out and support the girls.