Michala Cretsinger “TNT” in a small package

By Tim Chambers

It’s not the length of a dynamite stick or its fuse that determines how big a blast it makes. It’s the spark and what’s packed inside that makes it go boom and causes major destruction.

Michala Cretsinger is Johnson County’s igniter and “TNT” package. The 5’3” senior guard has played lights out on the hardwood and softball diamond for four seasons.

She’s hoping to have a spectacular year in both sports regardless of how difficult the task might seem.

Cretsinger was a key player for the Lady Longhorns’ hoopsters as a freshman, the last time the Longhorns have won a conference game. She said the road has been a difficult one but her love for the game and a special teammate has gotten her through the tough times.

“The main reason I stuck with it was because of my first year coaches,” said Cretsinger. “Coach Todd Whittemore and Coach Rusty Chambers pushed us harder than we’ve ever been pushed and made us better basketball players. I was a freshman and didn’t know a whole lot, but they stayed on us and taught us fundamentals. They knew how to play the game right and were good teachers of the game. I didn’t know what I was doing but those coaches helped me a whole lot. So has my teammate Lexi Forrester. She is always encouraging me even when I get down. I wouldn’t walk away and leave her for anything after all she’s done for me. I owe a lot to these people.”

Cretsinger played a two-guard as a freshman but has run the offense over the past three seasons. She is nearing the thousand-point mark, an achievement she would gladly relinquish for something more valuable.

“I would love to beat some basketball teams that people recognize in our conference,” said Cretsinger. “But my goal is to reach the state tournament in softball. I would give anything for the opportunity to play in something like that. You have to set your goals high. Mine is to help take our program to another level.”

Cretsinger said that she is getting the best of both worlds in softball.

“I loved playing for Coach Dana Smith because she means so much to me. But I can’t wait to play for Coach Angela Blevins because she is a lot like me. We both love to win and we both love to compete. I can’t wait to get on the field with a lot of our younger players and our returners. I believe that we can play with a lot of the top teams in our league. We’ve got some good senior leaders on this team.”

Cretsinger made it clear that she has some unfinished business on the hardwood before she trades in her sneakers for the spikes.

