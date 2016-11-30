Longhorns suffer two road losses to Cannon and DeKalb

By Tim Chambers

WOODBURY—A weekend road trip to Cannon County High School was no “Pleasantville” for Johnson County’s boys on Friday and Saturday. The Longhorns lost 71-70 to Cannon County on Friday and then dropped a 65-52 contest to DeKalb County on Saturday in the Mitch Wilson State Farm Classic,

Cannon County 71

Johnson County 70

That old saying “it’s hard to win on the road” proved to be true in this contest. The Longhorns appeared to have nabbed a victory only to watch it be taken away in the final seconds.

Bud Icenhour’s three-ball with 24 seconds remaining broke a tie game and put the Longhorns up 70-67, but they were unable to hang on.

Trey Fann rushed the ball up court to score pulling Cannon County within one. The Longhorns were whistled for a quick five-second all on the inbounds play, allowing the home team a chance to take the lead.

Andrew Duggan kissed one off the glass to put them up 71-70 with 07 remaining. The Longhorns tried to get off a final shot but were stripped of the ball just before the horn sounded.

“It was about three seconds when the whistle blew and we had a long layup on the inbounds pass,” said Atwood. “But the difference in the game was rebounding. We got outrebounded in both games. DeKalb was probably a little better than us, but I felt like we should have won both games. We turned it over too many times especially in the second game. We didn’t play well at all.”

The Cannon County contest was close the entire way, despite the Horns inconsistent play.

Austin Houser’s six points and couple of baskets by Jordan Edes helped keep the game close in the first quarter. The Longhorns trailed 16-15 after one but rallied to take a four-point lead in the second quarter.

Sean Lewis had five quick points including a trey. Icenhour bagged three treys and Nathan Arnold had another that enabled the Horns to take a 34-31 halftime lead.

Johnson County got six points by Houser and a trey each from Icenhour and Lewis to cut a late five point deficit to one heading into the final period.

Cannon County had opened up a late six-point advantage in the fourth quarter, but treys from Dawson Snyder and Icenhour allowed Johnson County to pull even at 67 all.

It was a nightmare finish after Icenhour’s trey appeared to put them in the catbird seat.

Icenhour had a big night scoring a game high 21 points including six treys. Houser added 18 points and Lewis tallied 13 giving Johnson County three players in double figures. Edes and Arnold provided eight and seven points respectively.

Cole Greene led Cannon County with 18 points. Fain added 15 while Brandon Miles and Duggan provided 11 each.

DeKalb County 65

Johnson County 52

The Longhorns took the court just before noon on Saturday and appeared ready to earn a split. They led by 12 midway through the second quarter only to watch DeKalb County pull within four.

The momentum stayed with the Tigers in the third quarter. They outscored the Horns 22-14 and took a four-point advantage heading in the final frame.

Johnson County had trouble finding its offense in the final eight minutes. They were limited to seven points while DeKalb County put up 16.

Bud Icenhour topped the Longhorns with 22 points. Jordan Edes finished with 13.

The Longhorns will host a big conference game on Friday when Elizabethton invades Ray Shoun Gymnasium. The Longhorns are now 2-3 on the season.

For the rest of the story, pick up a copy of this week’s Tomahawk.