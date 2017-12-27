Longhorns split with West Wilkes in Friday night games

By Tim Chambers

Only two varsity games were played on Friday with the boys earning a win while the girls suffered a tough loss. The Lady Longhorns led for a good portion of the game but fell in the end 47-39 to West Wilkesboro. The boys survived a 32-point fourth quarter by the visitors to win 68-61 inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium.

Boys

Johnson County 68

West Wilkesboro 61

Johnson County’s play in the first half against West Wilkesboro was good enough to earn them a victory. The Longhorns used a pair of treys by Bud Icenhour and one each by Lucas Phillips and Zack Eller to go up 18-13 after one.

The Longhorns turned up the defense in the second quarter and held Wilkesboro to only a single point. Phillips delivered his second trey and Blake Atwood added five points, allowing the Horns to build a 29-14 halftime advantage.

Edes-King the difference maker

The Horns got some excellent inside play from Jordan Edes-King in the second half who tallied 16 of his game high 23 points in the final quarter.

Atwood scored nine points in the third quarter including 7-for-7 from the foul line. His output in addition to a trey each by Icenhour and Phillips gave the Horns a commanding 46-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

What appeared like an easy win suddenly got interesting in the final quarter. Jacob Brown cut loose for 16 points as West Wilkes outscored the Horns 32-22 to get back within single digits.

Johnson County closed the deal by hitting 12-of-18 from the foul line during the final six minutes to pull out a victory. Edes-King cashed in on half of those, hitting 6-of-8 from the charity stripe. He and Zack Eller grabbed five rebounds apiece for the Longhorns. Atwood finished the game with 14 points and six assists before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Icenhour recorded 11 points while Phillips just missed double figures with nine.

Brown and Alex Ortiz scored 20 and 15 points respectively for Wilkes.

Coach Atwood’s comments

“It’s a win,” said Longhorns’ head coach Austin Atwood about his team’s performance. “We’re back to searching for the right combinations with Sean Lewis out. I thought we had some good moments in the game, but we’ve got a whole lot of things to work on. Blake didn’t have one of his better games, but Phillips came off the bench and played well in the first half. We needed a spark and he gave it to us.”

Girls

West Wilkes 47

Johnson 39

It was a frustrating loss for the Lady Longhorns who built a nice lead early in the game.

A pair of treys by Adrian Hall and four points by Taylor Parsons sparked the Horns to a 14-8 advantage after one. West Wilkes turned the tide in the second quarter and outscored them by the same total.

The game was deadlocked 22-22 at the half.

The third quarter was much like the second one for Johnson County. Sadie Stout swished a three-ball in the quarter just like Taylor Cox did in the second period, but the rest of the team could muster only four points.

The Lady Horns trailed 33-29 heading in the final quarter and were outscored 20-14 in that frame.

Game leaders

Hall led the Longhorns with 10 points and eight rebounds. Parsons added nine points and nine rebounds. Sadie Stout contributed seven points while Courtney Brooks tallied six points and a game high five assists.

Kelsie Huffman had 12 points for the Hawks. Jamilyn Wilcox and Cheyenne Cleach added 11 and 10 points giving them three players in double figures.

Comments from Coach Tolley

JCHS’ head coach Leon Tolley was very disappointed in his team’s overall play.

“I thought we took a step back tonight,” said Tolley. “It doesn’t take any talent to play hard or want to compete, and tonight we didn’t have anyone that wanted to do either. It was very frustrating to watch.”

——-

Boys

Johnson County 68, West Wilkes 61

Johnson County (68)

Edes-King 23, Atwood 14, Icenhour 11, Phillips 9, N. Arnold 7, Eller 4, T. Arnold 0, Reece 0.

West Wilkesboro (61)

Brown 20, Ortiz 15, Bumgarner 4, James 2, Ford 9, Holder 3, Stintson 8

West Wilkes 13 1 15 32 — 61

Johnson Co. 8 11 17 22 — 68

3-point goals—JC 8 (Icenhour 3, Phillips 3, Atwood 1, Eller 1) WW 5 (Brown 3, Ortiz 1, Holder 1)

Girls

West Wilkesboro 47, Johnson Co. 39

West Wilkes (47)

Huffman 12, Wilcox 11, Cleach 10, Bell 2, Mason 3, Proffitt 5, Adams 4

Johnson Co. (39)

Hall 10, Parsons 9, Stout 7, C. Brooks 6, Cox 5, Winters 2, Cornett 0, B. Brooks 0

West Wilkes 8 14 11 14 — 47

Johnson Co. 14 8 7 10 — 39

3-point goals—WW 1 (Huffman 1) JC 5 (Hall 3, Cox 1, Stout 1)