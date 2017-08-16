Longhorns spike Sullivan North netters

By Tim Chambers

Biscuits and gravy for breakfast couldn’t have tasted any better than Johnson County’s win over Sullivan North on Monday. The Lady Longhorns volleyball team defeated North in straight sets 25-9, 27-25 and 25-20 inside of the middle school gym.

The game was moved from Ray Shoun Gymnasium due to work on the new floor, but it didn’t dampen Johnson County’s spirit. Head coach Donna Poteet was very happy with the outcome.

“All the hard work is starting to pay off,” said Poteet. “We’ve been young for a long time so our kids are starting to grow up. We had some girls play well at the net and a lot of our younger girls played well. We were moving toward the ball and playing aggressive. Every player had a part in this win.”

Kamryn Sluder set the tone in the first set by serving up five straight points to start the game. Margaret Morrow added a couple of nice shots helping the Longhorns to take a 10-3 lead.

Things kept getting better for the Longhorns.

Shahnoa Greene served up three points and Taylor Parson had a couple of kills.

The Longhorns got some outstanding play from Courtney and Brittney Brooks to close out the first match. Brittney had two spectacular digs while Courtney played outstanding as a setter factoring on four of Johnson County’s last seven points.

The second contest was much closer. The Golden Raiders had two chances to win the set but couldn’t convert the decisive point.

Parsons had three kills midway through the match and Sluder served up a trio of points to make it 17-15. Renie and Margaret Morrow stepped up bit with a couple of nice tap shots at the net that allowed the Horns to stay even.

North led 24-23 and 25-24, but two great shots by Parsons and Courtney Brooks prevented them from taking the set.

The Longhorns took the final set 25-20 walking away with a 3-0 victory.

Kaylee Wittenburg, Natalie Winters, Abby Cornett and Taylor Cox provided some strong bench play that allowed the starters to stay fresh. Brittney Brooks had four digs while Greene, Sluder and Margaret Morrow served up a pair of aces each.

“I felt like we all pulled together as a team and that’s what made this happen,” said Sluder. “It was nice to open up the season and get a big conference win. It’s been a while since we’ve won a game like this. We don’t want this to be the last one.”

Junior Varsity

The Longhorns won the JV game 25-18 and 25-19. Hannah Brooks played lights out serving up 12 points in the second match.