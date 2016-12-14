Longhorns romp Unaka Rangers 67-24

By: Tim Chambers

The state championship picture still hangs on the wall and the gold ball is displayed proudly inside the front entrance trophy case. But the standing room crowds that used to pack Snavely Gymnasium are no longer there.

Johnson County blew past a short-handed Unaka squad 67-24 on Tuesday by sprinting out to a sizeable 52-10 first half lead.

The Rangers were minus their two leading scorers which made things difficult. JCHS’ head coach Austin Atwood touched on the situation.

“It’s tough anytime you take 45 points out of your satarting lineup,” said Atwood. “Aaron Dugger does a great job with those kids. It’s tough when you have to play without the full deck but you still don’t want to take anything for granted. It’s always tough when you come on Stoney Creek to play. I felt like we did a great job defensively and we shot the ball well in the first half. Unaka will get things turned around. We’re happy to leave here with a win.”

It was lights out early for Unaka because Johnson County shot the lights out from the outset.

Bud Icenhour canned a trio of treys en route to his 11 first quarter points. Zach Eller added a long three and five more points. Jordan Edes and Austin Houser provided eight points on the inside, helping the Horns to a 27-6 first quarter lead.

It didn’t get any better for the Rangers in the second period.

Icenhour started things with a trey and Houser was quick to work the paint for a pair of deuces. Nathan Arnold’s basket pushed the lead over 30 and pretty much ended the night for all the starters.

The lead grew to 40 in the third quarter.

