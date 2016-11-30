Longhorns quintet nabs All-Conference honors

By Tim Chambers

Elizabethton had a banner season in 2016 and was awarded with a dozen players gaining All-Conference honors.

Cory Russell was selected as Player of the Year and teammate Cameron Coleman was tabbed as the Defensive Player of the Year. Cyclones’ quarterback Carter Everett was picked as the Newcomer of the Year to head of the list.

Johnson County had five players on the squad and one on the All Academic team.

Nathan Arnold, Shane Greer, Hayden Osborne, Gage Hampton and Codie Neely make up the quintet of Longhorns. Nevada Woodard was tabbed as an All Academic selection.

Arnold threw for 1631 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games. He completed 105-of-177 passes for 59% and had five rushing touchdowns.

Greer caught 40 passes for 8 40 yards and 10 touchdowns. Osborne logged 96 tackles including 14 for losses. Neely was the main cog that anchored the offensive line. Hampton led the team in scoring and rushing while Woodard ended the season with 83 tackles.

Receiving honorable mention honors were Sam Allen, Benji Bower, Jimmy Bower, Bud Icenhour and Brycen Norris.

MOUNTAIN 8 ALL CONFERNCE AWARDS

Region 1-3A

Player of the Year: Corey Russell- Elizabethton High School

Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Howard- Northview Academy Junior

Defensive Player of the Year: Cameron Coleman- Elizabethton High School

Lineman of the Year: Cliff Cole- Northview Academy

Special Teams: Nicky Sisto- Pigeon Forge High School

Athlete of the Year: Julian Lane- West Greene High School

New Comer of the Year: Carter Everett- Elizabethton High School

Coach of the Year: Todd Loveday- Northview Academy

Academic Team

Cameron Higgins- Unicoi County High School

Nevada Woodard- Johnson County High School

Alan Solomon- West Greene High School

Matt Walker- Claiborne High School

James Turner- Northview Academy

Jake Kirk- Chuckey Doak High School

Nicky Sisto Pigeon Forge High School

Aligah Egolf Elizabethton

All Region 1st Team

Elizabethton High School: JOHNNY RAY WOODBY, ALEX NORWOOD, NESTOR GRUBB, JOESPH COLLINS, JACOB TURNER, RUSSELL CARTER, LUKE WHITE, CHANDLOR MULLINS, CONNER JOHNSON

Northview Academy: Haidan McGee, Dalton Justice, Joe Grindstaff , Ranfer Alvarez , Hayden Jones , James Turner ,Cade Barnes, Zeb Petty

Pigeon Forge High School: Dawson Day, Colby Manis, Henry Bryan, Preston Hickerson, Jared Watson, Talon Gibson, Cyrus Smith

Unicoi County High School: Kendrick Williams, Dylan Lewis, Jacob Smith, Michael Howell, Nick Fender, Michael Smith

Johnson County High School: Nathan Arnold, Shand Greer, Gage Hampton, Hayden Osborne, Codie Neely

West Greene High School: Adrian Espinoza, Brian McCrary, Johnathon Short, Justin Cantrell,

Chuckey Doak High School: Hunter Robinson, Logan Silvers, Devin Jennings, Tyler Dillard

Claiborne High School: Jake Butler, Ty Stone, Austin Williams

Honorable Mentions

Unicoi: Justin Longhorn, Brett Lemmon, Shadden Peavyhouse, Dylon Burgess, Bradley Edwards

Elizabethton: BAILEY GWINN, JORDAN SIMERLY, SAM SIEPERT, JARED GRINDSTAFF, EVAN PERKINS

Pigeon Forge: Andrew Baiamonte, Alec King, Jacob McCarter, Arturo Angel, Mason Brown

Northview Academy: Caleb Cruz, Dakota Kennedy, Noah Nelson, Jeff Maples, AJ Hernandez

Claiborne: Hunter Rosenbalm, Elijah Beason, Isaiah Cloud, JJ Helderman, Blake Helderman

Chuckey Doak: Brennan Kimery, Randolph Dowell, Kristian Baruss, Taylor Ward, Corey Tipton

Johnson County: Sam Allen, Benji Bower, Jimmy Bower, Bud Icenhour, Bycen Norris

West Greene: Thaddeus Franklin, Kyler Clowers, Kaleb Sierra, Jeffrey Wines, Austin Anderson