By Tim Chambers

Johnson County found the links at Buffalo Valley favorable on Monday afternoon in Kingsport. They rolled to a lopsided victory topping Happy Valley and Sullivan North.

Reece Stout was the low medalist shooting 40. Gavin Reece and Jayden Joiner both shot 41 to earn runner-up honors. Jackson Mays rounded out play with a 45.

The team played well at Chuckey-Doak last week.

Joiner led the way with a 42 while Reece placed second with a 44. Petie Pavusek and Jackson Mays both shot 56.