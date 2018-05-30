Longhorns hold HS baseball banquet

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Coach Pete Pavusek held his annual baseball banquet on Thursday night inside the school’s cafeteria with lots of food, drink, cake and ice cream being served.

A good turnout of players was on hand in addition to parents as numerous awards were handed out.

Two seniors who were present and honored were Josh Tierney and Jonathan Arnold. Shane Greer was recognized for making the All-Conference team. Bud Icenhour, Jayden Joiner, and Petie Pavusek also received recognition for making the honorable mention team. Timothy Grindstaff was recognized for his work of keeping the book.

The baseball team voted on the best teammate awards and those selected were Josh Tierney, Ben Howard, and Petie Pavusek. Joiner was honored as the pitcher of the year and the gold glove, and 110 percent award went to Jonathan Arnold. Tameula Trivett was given an award for her dedication to the baseball team. The team was shown a video before the banquet that was complete with pictures and music honoring the 2018 baseball season.

Coach Pavusek thanked our Tomahawk sports department and recognized this scribe with a plaque.