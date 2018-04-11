Longhorns hammer Hampton 18-3

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Morton Salt coined the phrase, “when it rains it pours,” in 1914 as their signature slogan. Johnson County defined the phrase during the third inning at Hampton on Thursday. The Longhorns sent 22 batters to the plate and scored 17 runs in their lopsided 18-3 win over the Bulldogs on Scotty Bunton Field.The teams were deadlocked in a 1-1 contest before the fireworks begin. Head coach Pete Pavusek said he had never seen anything like it in his 23 years at the helm.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a team score 17 runs in an inning nor had we ever had that many scored on us,” said Pavusek. “We had some good at-bats, and our kids have played some good teams. I think that helped us today at the plate. Our league is loaded with good pitchers, and we’ve played Tennessee High too. We got on a roll and were able to put the game away.”

That roll began midway through the game. Johnson County quickly loaded the bases in the third when John Tierney and Weston Throop were hit by pitches after Shane Greer reached on a base hit. Petie Pavusek followed with a two-run single that ignited the fireworks and made it 3-1. Jayden Joiner, Reece Stout, and Troop added base hits before Pavusek delivered a sacrifice fly to drive in his third run of the inning.

Hampton had control problems on the mound that resulted in five walks and six hit batters. Joiner, Stout, and Greer provided two hits apiece in the inning. Greer crossed the plate three times in the frame, and Gabe Reece, Joiner, Throop, Tierney Jonathan Arnold and Bud Icenhour all scored twice.

The Longhorns used a double by Arnold and Greer’s single to score Icenhour in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. Hampton tied the game in the second inning, but Tierney was able to tp pitch out of the jam with two on. The senior righty scattered five hits and struck out three while going the distance to record the win. He also provided three RBI’s and two runs scored while going 1-3.

The Longhorns registered 14 hits. Greer went 3-3 with four RBI’s to lead the attack. Stout and Joiner added two hits and two RBI each. Arnold added a pair of doubles for 2-4 with two runs scored. Pavusek was 1-2 with three RBI’s. Icenhour and Throop had a hit each and scored twice. Ben Howard provided a base hit in his only trip to the plate.Landon Street drove in Hampton first run of the game with a single. Caleb Oaks led the Bulldogs at the plate going 2-for-2. Dru Owens and Josh Owens had one hit apiece as did Elijah Smith and Weston Street.

Johnson Co. 10 (17) 00 – 18 14 1

Hampton 012 00 – 3 5 2

WP—Tierney. LP—Hardin